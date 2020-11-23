15 Throwback Videos to Celebrate the Rent Film Adaptation's 15th Anniversary
November 23 marks the 15th anniversary of the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera.
Today marks 15 years of measuring life in love with the RENT film adaptation! We're looking back at interviews, performances, and clips from the movie to celebrate.
Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to express themselves through their art and "measuring their lives in love." Against the gritty backdrop of New York's East Village, these friends strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic.
The movie reunited most of the cast from the original Broadway production, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Taye Diggs, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. Tracie Thoms played Joanne and Rosario Dawson played Mimi.
Official Trailer
Performance on The Today Show (August 4, 2005)
La Vie Boheme Parts A & B
Performance on Breakfast with the Arts
Rent Movie Premiere Red Carpet
AOL Music Session
Performance on The Ellen Show
Over the Moon
Interview on The View
What You Own
Press Junket
Take Me or Leave Me
On Set Vlog
Performance on Live with Regis and Kelly
Seasons of Love
