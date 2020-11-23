15 Throwback Videos to Celebrate the Rent Film Adaptation's 15th Anniversary

Today marks 15 years of measuring life in love with the RENT film adaptation! We're looking back at interviews, performances, and clips from the movie to celebrate.

Jonathan Larson's Pulitzer Prize-winning revolutionary rock opera Rent tells the story of a group of bohemians struggling to express themselves through their art and "measuring their lives in love." Against the gritty backdrop of New York's East Village, these friends strive for success and acceptance while enduring the obstacles of poverty, illness and the AIDS epidemic.

The movie reunited most of the cast from the original Broadway production, including Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Taye Diggs, and Wilson Jermaine Heredia. Tracie Thoms played Joanne and Rosario Dawson played Mimi.

Official Trailer

Performance on The Today Show (August 4, 2005)

La Vie Boheme Parts A & B

Performance on Breakfast with the Arts

Rent Movie Premiere Red Carpet

AOL Music Session

Performance on The Ellen Show

Over the Moon

Interview on The View

What You Own

Press Junket

Take Me or Leave Me

On Set Vlog

Performance on Live with Regis and Kelly

Seasons of Love

