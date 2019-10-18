14th Annual Latin American Cultural Week Set for November 9 Through 19

Pan American Musical Art Research (PAMAR), founded in 1984 by Uruguayan-born pianist Polly Ferman, Artistic Director of PAMAR, presents the 14th Annual Latin American Cultural Week (LACW), November 9 through 19, 2019. (Additional events precede & follow official dates.) This is a diverse and dynamic showcase of the rich culture of Latin America & Spain throughout New York City, with music, theater, dance, literary, and visual arts presentations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. In support of the #MeToo #YoTambién movement, this years' LACW will feature women artists of the Americas. PAMAR produces or co-produces a number of LACW events. Visit http://www.lacw.net/ for more LACW details.

LACW 2019 events produced by PAMAR include:

Saturday, November 9 @ 7:00pm - Afro-Venezuela Viva - Our Saviour's Atonement Lutheran Church/Cornerstone Center, 178 Bennett Ave., Manhattan - Suggested Donation $10

Multi-Grammy Award Pianist/Composer Baden Goyo presents an original musical journey that blends the tradition of Afro-Venezuelan rhythms with the colors of jazz harmonies, creating a new space. Baden combines some these elements using a quintet band format that creatively captures both worlds. www.badengoyo.com

Sunday, November 10 @ 4:30pm - Sonidos de Latinoamérica - Greenwich House Music School, Renee Weiler Concert Hall, 46 Barrow St., Manhattan - Admission: $15, $10 Students/Seniors

Sounds of Latin America is a journey through the immense geography of Latin American music through the violin of Eddy Marcano and the guitar and cuatro of Jorge Polanco, giving life to composers such as Carlos Gardel, Astor Piazzolla, Luis Laguna, Henry Martínez, and Rafael Hernández, among others. www.eddymarcano.com, www.instagram.com/polanco4

Monday, November 11 @ 7:30pm - Terra Nostra Ensemble - Iberia to Latin America - Greenwich House Music School, Weiler Hall, 46 Barrow St., Manhattan - Admission: $15, $10 Students/Seniors

The New York debut of The Terra Nostra Ensemble will be a concert featuring the Suite Terra Nostra, consisting of original arrangements of traditional songs from Spain and different countries in Latin-America, as well as the newly-published and edited version of the Piano Quintet, Op. 49 by Enrique Granados. Featuring Jackson Guillen and Mauricio Oliveros, violins, Rainey Weber, viola, Mayara Velasquez, cello and Yanira Soria, piano, with special guest, Eddy Marcano, violin. www.terranostraensemble.com

Tuesday, November 12 @ Time TBA - Daniel Binelli - Polly Ferman - Nick Danielson - Consulate General of Argentina, 12 W 56 St., Manhattan - Free Admission - RSVP Required

Legendary bandoneón master Daniel Binelli of Argentina, bandoneón player for the last ensemble of composer Astor Piazzolla, his longtime partner, acclaimed Uruguayan-born pianist Polly Ferman, and Grammy and Latin Grammy winning violinist Nick Danielson interpret music by Argentine composers as Piazzolla, Troilo, Binelli, Salgan and Ginastera, among others. They are celebrated interpreters of tango, milonga, waltz, and candombe, showcased in duos, solos and in trio formats. www.danielbinelli.com, www.pollyferman.net, Nick Danielson, www.cmdeo.cancilleria.gob.ar

Monday, November 18 @ 7:30pm - Harmonia del Parnàs ¡Oygan Una Xacarilla! Un Viaje Entre España y Las Américas - Greenwich House Music School, Weiler Hall, 46 Barrow St., Manhattan

Admission: $15, $10 Students/Seniors

Spain's Harmonia del Parnàs period instrument ensemble's U.S. debut will be a trip between Spain and the Americas "Oygan una xacarilla," presenting the sounds of Spanish and European musicians traveling to America during the colonial period. Musical sources from Europe and compositions by indigenous composers will showcase the rhythms of western music alongside the rhythms and melodies of indigenous instruments. Vocal and instrumental works of Spanish and colonial music by composers such as Pedro Ximénez, José de Orejón and Aparicio, Rafael Antonio Castellanos, José Pradas Gallén, Pedro Rabassa, Francisco Hernández Illana and many more. www.harmoniadelparnas.com

Other LACW 2019 events include:

Sunday November 17 @ 4:00pm - Women in Latin Jazz Festival - Sugar Hill Children's Museum of Art & Storytelling, 898 St Nicholas Ave. @155 St., Manhattan - Free Admission

The Women in Latin Jazz Festival presents Latin Brazilian Jazz with Annette A. Aguilar and StringBeans, focusing on women as composers, arrangers and performers. The Women in Latin Jazz Festival is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. www.sugarhillmuseum.org, www.aguilarstringbeans.com

November 22 - 23 @ 8:00pm - The Power of the Latina Voice - Ballet Hispánico at the Apollo Theater - Apollo Theater, 253 W. 125 St., Manhattan - Tickets start at $10

In an evening of works that deconstruct stereotypes and delve into cultural identity, Ballet Hispánico returns to the Apollo Theater featuring the choreographic stylings of three leading female voices in dance. Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Tiburones will make its World Premiere addressing the discrimination and stereotypes placed upon Latinx culture and the power the media has in appropriating these themes by diminishing the voices of Latinx artists. Drawing from the duality of her Spanish and Jewish-American background, Andrea Miller investigates the Sephardic culture of Spain in this restaging of Nací. Con Brazos Abiertos takes a fun and frank look at life caught between two cultures providing an authentic voice to the immigrant experience through the perspective of choreographer, Michelle Manzanales. www.ballethispanico.org

Monday November 18 @ 6:00pm - Interactive Reading *Aymimadre!* - Dominican Cultural Civic Center, 619 W. 145 St., Manhattan (between Broadway & Riverside Dr.) - Free Admission

Excerpt from the novel For the Love Of by a powerful and dynamic Dominican woman from Hamilton Heights. www.cccdominicano.org

October 2 - November 22, Gallery Hours vary - Andrea Arroyo "Empower!" Exhibition - Grady Alexis Gallery, el Taller Latino Americano, 215 E. 99 St. in Manhattan - Free Admission

Andrea Arroyo's "EmPOWER!" features images created in response to significant political issues, while celebrating resilience and empowerment at a local and global level. More Info, www.andreaarroyo.com

Other LACW featured participants and events will include Latin American Song - A Celebration, with vocalists Mario Arevalo, Celia Castro, Rafael Lebron and Ilya Martinez, with pianist Max Lifchitz on November 12 at Manhattan's National Opera Center, Music From Exile, with pianist Renana Gutman, also November 12 at Manhattan's Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Hemisphere's Uruguayan and American music on November 14 at Brooklyn's ShapeShifter Lab, JKLM DUO - Jamie Lee, flute and Katty Mayorga, classical guitar, November 16 at Manhattan's Saint John's Church In the Village, Teatro Argentino En New York: Un Festín En Mi Cabeza on November 14 at Manhattan's Consulate General of Argentina in New York, Puerto Rican Traveling Theater's Guaracha -The Musical, opening November 15 in Manhattan and Somos Más on November 16 at Queens Museum. Find a full calendar of activities at http://www.lacw.net/.

LACW 2019 is supported, in part, by public funds from The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, a Discretionary Grant through the office of New York City Councilmember Ydanis Rodriguez, funding from the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC), and support from El Diario Impremedia, De Norte a Sur, Arts of Tolerance, Foundation for Modern Music, Flamart - Unity Through the Arts and Concurso Internacional de Piano "Cidade de Vigo." Visit these supporters at http://www.lacw.net/sponsors.php.

PAMAR's mission is to promote and preserve, and create awareness and appreciation of, Latin American arts and culture and their roots in Iberia, Africa, Arabic and other cultures, in New York City and beyond. PAMAR serves performing, visual and film, and literary artists eager to expand awareness of and appreciation for their work and audiences familiar with these art forms, while developing audiences often unused to them by collaborating with libraries, houses of worship, government agencies, schools, community centers, as well as traditional performing, visual arts, literary, and film venues, and festivals. Visit them at http://www.pamar.org.





