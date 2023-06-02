& JULIET, KPOP, SHUCKED & More Nominated for ACCA Awards

The union recognized choruses of six Broadway shows with the only industry accolade honoring the distinctive talents and contributions of Broadway chorus performers.

Actors’ Equity Association’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs has revealed the nominees for this season’s ACCA Award, honoring the chorus performers in a Broadway show.

These six productions are: 

& Juliet
KPOP
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd


“The 2022–2023 season is the first full year back for Broadway after the pandemic shutdown. It is important to highlight the impact that chorus musicals have on the theatre industry,” said Al Bundonis, 2nd vice president of Actors’ Equity Association and chair of the ACCA. “The goal of this award is to look beyond the caliber of a show’s choreography or music and focus instead on the actual contribution the chorus makes to the overall production. The chorus actors nominated this year each demonstrates in a unique way the value the chorus brings to the stage.” 

Presented by Equity’s Advisory Committee on Chorus Affairs, the ACCA Award is the only industry accolade of its kind to honor the distinctive talents and contributions made by the original chorus members of a Broadway musical. 

In reviewing the chorus of each Broadway musical that opened in the 2022-2023 theatrical season, ACCA considered the chorus requirements made by each production’s director, choreographer and musical director; the caliber of technical skill used to execute those requirements; and the unique contributions made by the entire chorus to the overall production. Nominators for the ACCA Award are members of the ACCA, all of whom are chorus performers themselves, and the eligible voters will include ACCA members, Equity Chorus Councilors, as well as past recipients of Equity’s Legacy Robe, will cast ballots to determine the recipient of this year’s award. All voters must see no fewer than five of the ACCA-nominated musicals this season. The award will be presented in July.

Previous recipients of the ACCA award are the original chorus members of Legally Blonde (2007), In the Heights (2008), West Side Story (2009), Fela! (2010), The Scottsboro Boys (2011), Newsies (2012), Pippin (2013), Beautiful – The Carole King Musical (2014), An American in Paris (2015), Shuffle Along, Or The Making Of The Musical Sensation Of 1921 And All That Followed (2016), Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 (2017), Once on This Island (2018) and Hadestown (2019). In 2022, the ACCA issued two special awards, one to all the Broadway choruses working on the 2019-2020 season disrupted by the pandemic, and one for the choruses of the 2021–2022 season that brought Broadway back. 

 
ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION

founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. 




