Teatro El Grito Announces LAPALAND

Teatro El Grito has announced new sessions of LAPALAND, an in-person space of catharsis and explosive creativity.

It's two-hour active meditation sessions + theatrical games. Group changes every time, space changes every time, you change every time.

LAPALAND will be presented on Saturdays from 18:30 to 20:30 pm in different spaces of Buenos Aires City.

There are only 10 slots available per day.

For information and bookings, email actuar.mas@gmail.com with the subject "LAPALAND."