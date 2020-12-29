Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro El Grito Announces LAPALAND

There are only 10 slots available per day.

Dec. 29, 2020  

Teatro El Grito has announced new sessions of LAPALAND, an in-person space of catharsis and explosive creativity.

It's two-hour active meditation sessions + theatrical games. Group changes every time, space changes every time, you change every time.

LAPALAND will be presented on Saturdays from 18:30 to 20:30 pm in different spaces of Buenos Aires City.

For information and bookings, email actuar.mas@gmail.com with the subject "LAPALAND."


