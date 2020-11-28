Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teatro Colon Streams Concert From Pianist Dubravka Tomsic Srebotnjak

The concert takes place this Sunday, November 29, at 8pm.

Teatro Colon will present a recital from Slovenian pianist Dubravka Tomsic Srebotnjak. The concert takes place this Sunday, November 29, at 8pm.

Srebotnjak will host a concert that will gather musical programming made up of pieces by Domenico Scarlatti, Ludwig van Beethoven, Alojz Srebotnjak and Frédéric Chopin. It will be the transmission of the concert held on July 15, 2018 in the Main Hall.

Every Sunday at 20 p.m. Teatro Colon is streaming its productions through its website (www.teatrocolon.org.ar/en-vivo) and social media (Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitch) alongside (www.teatrocolon.org.ar/en-vivo Latin America) and the network of theaters of Federal Columbus.


