Teatro Colon Presents Virtual THE SEASONS

Every Sunday at 20H, the Teatro Colón productions come to live again on your screens. You can watch them anywhere in the world #QuedateEnCasa.

The next event in the series, titled The Seasons, will stream Sunday 13 de December 20 hs.

Joseph Haydn wrote this secular oratory in two years, premiering it in 1801. Three farmers (a bass, a soprano and a tenor) comment on the events that mark the cycle of the seasons with the choir, in this ode to nature that is articulated through arias, recitatives, choral and instrumental passages.

TEATRO COLÓN PERMANENT ORCHESTRA

CONDUCTOR | Carmen Moral

TEATRO COLÓN PERMANENT CHOIR

CHOIR MASTER | Miguel Martínez

https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/live