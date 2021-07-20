Teatro Colon Announces New Online Classes

Teatro Colon has announced new online classes that will be available soon!

The theatre is inviting you to learn the secrets of the Teatro Colón, in a series of online classes dictated by the most prominent teachers.

The Four-Step Ballet, dictated by Paula Argüelles, will address the style and universe of three of the most significant ballets in the classic repertoire: Giselle, Don Quixote and La Bayadera.

Go to www.teatrocolon.org.ar to learn about proposals for training for general public and upgrading for professionals and advanced students Classes will be dictated during July and August. They are tariffed and limited quota.