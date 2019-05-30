THE SYLPHIDE to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n August 2019

Jean-Madeleine Schneitzhoeffer's ballet, The Sylphide, will run at the Teatro Colón Aug. 20-27.

The ballet will be using Pierre Lacotte's reconstructed choreography, originally created by Filippo Taglioni for his daughter in 1832. The choreography had been lost, but by looking at documents and archives from that time, Lacotte preserved the style of dance first premiered the reconstruction in Paris in the seventies.

Written by Adolphe Nourrit, the script is inspired by the romantic literature that tells the impossible loves of a human being and a supernatural creature.

On the dawn of his wedding, a young man named James is awaken by the kiss of a winged spirit, a sylphide. A witch tells the bride, groom and their family that James does not love his bride, Effie. When James sees the sylphide again, she tells him she loves him and asks him to run away with her. James continues to go forward with the wedding, but when the sylphide captures Effie's wedding ring, does James stay with Effie or go after the sylphide?

The American Ballet Theater's Misty Copeland and Herman Cornejo will guest perform in the ballet.

For tickets and more information, tap here.





