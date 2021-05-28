Stable Choir Announces Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6

The Stable Choir will perform a Chamber Concert at Teatro Colon on June 6, 2021.

The concert will be led by choirmaster Miguel Martinez, and it will feature pieces by J. Brahms, R. Schumann, G. Fauré And G. Rossini.

Learn more about the concert, as well as the upcoming season at Teatro Colon, at https://teatrocolon.org.ar/en/season.

The Stable Choir of the Teatro Colón was created in 1925. In its first season it was directed by Achille Consoli and César Stiattesi. The following year, Rafael Terragnolo took over, and he continued to lead the Coro for twenty-five years.