Review: ANNA PAVLOVA: UNA NOCHE DE INSPIRACIÓN- (A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION) - Por Analía Farfan en el Teatro St Jean's de Nueva York

What did our critic think of ANNA PAVLOVA: A NIGHT OF INSPIRATION at St Jean's Theater, New York? This show is a celebration of Anna Pavlova’s legacy through her original choreography and also serves as inspiration for contemporary dance. As a creator, director, choreographer, and performer, Analía Farfan's talent and expertise are on full display in this production.

August 22, 2022

Las Azurduy is an original play by the Argentinian playwright, Florencia Aroldi, commissioned by La Lengua Teatro en Español. The world Premiere of the show will be presented at Brava's Cabaret in San Francisco. Show dates run from August 19th until de 28th at 7pm (PDT). With English and Spanish supertitles to reach a bigger audience, You don't want to miss the chance to see this show!