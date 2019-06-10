ORFEO & EURIDICE to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n

Orfeo & Eurídice will play at Teatro Colón Nov. 8-12.

Gluck called his creation "azione teatrale" because the drama lived is paramount. It was also the first of his "operas of reform", a new stylistic impulse that sought to shed the luxuries of the Baroque era and focus on real emotion. However, the story in which a lover Orpheus placated the Furies with his lyre to rescue his beloved, was rewritten in Paris and translated from Italian into French.

Orpheus, the son of Apollo, falls in love with a woman named Eurydice, and the two married. Shortly after the wedding, Eurydice explores the forest with the Nymphs, gets bit by a snake and dies. To express his grief, Orpheus plays his lyre which stuns the all living and non-living, then decides to descend into the netherworld to see his wife. After playing the lyre for Hades and Persephone, Hades agrees to let Orpheus bring Eurydice back from the underworld under one condition: Eurydice must follow him, and he is not allowed to turn back once. If he does, she will be Hades' forever.

This production is directed by Carlos Trunsky, Carmen Auzmendi is the scenic designer and Rubén Conde is the lighting designer. Daniel Taylor plays "Orfeo," Marisú Pavón plays "Eurisd" and Ellen McAteer plays "Love."

For tickets and more information about Orfeo & Eurídice, tap here.





