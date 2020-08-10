La Plaza Online Brings Theater and Music to Viewers Worldwide

The La Plaza Online series comes out with new episodes every Saturday in August.

La Plaza Online is taking "the show must go on" seriously, with their new online programming.

Featuring Argentinean artists performing unedited versions of songs, with special guests and surprises, the La Plaza Online series comes out with new episodes every Saturday in August.

Viewers are encouraged to donate to Casa Del Teatro after watching the free performances. Donations will go towards the health and caretaking of older actors and actresses.

Visit the site HERE.

Watch episode 1 below!

Shows View More Argentina Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You