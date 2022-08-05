LAS AZURDUY at Brava's Cabaret in San Francisco, CA

Las Azurduy is an original play by the Argentinian playwright , Florencia Aroldi, commissioned by La Lengua Teatro en Español, and under the direction of Eugenia Arbol.

The story is a a journey into the mind of a female warrior, minutes before her death and during her last battle against oblivion.

In this play you get to know and understand the powerful figure of Juana Azurduy (1780- 1862), a South American independence leader, whose courage, conviction, and spirit required not only one but three characters on this production to recount her feats; that is why the play is called ¨Las Azurduy¨.

Virginia Blanco, Carla Gallardo and Deborah Cortez

With an all-Latina cast, this story celebrates the strength and power of female collective action. The cast honores with pride the figure of Juana Azurduy and through the story wishes to inspire young people, especially young girls, and encoureages them to recognize their own strength and power towards a more inclusive future.

The world Premiere of the show will be presented at Brava's Cabaret in San Francisco, CA. Show dates run from August 19th until the 28th at 7pm (PDT).

This will be the first play commisioned by LA LENGUA In Spanish, Aymara, and Quechua languages with English and Spanish supertitles to reach a larger audience. Elena Estér (Quechua Voice) and Chana Mamani (Aymara Voice) have been brought on board to help deliver this unique project.

Supplementary information:

La Lengua Theater is an emerging company that creates opportunities for plays in Spanish, in order to empower the Spanish-speaking community in the San Francisco Bay Area. If you would like to know more about this great company and get in touch with them Click HERE.

BRAVA! Theater fosters the artistic expression of women, people of color, the LGBTQIA community, and other underrepresented artists in the San Francisco Bay Area. You can learn more about them by clicking HERE.