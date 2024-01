DYANGO Comes to Teatro Gran Rex in April

Camila Aldet, an Argentinian performer, has been making her mark in Broadway's 2nd national tour of 'On Your Feet,' which kicked off in 2022. Joining the cast in 2023, Cami's dedication to auditions and the challenging process of growth shines through. Her audition for 'On Your Feet!' took place online, and after months without any response, she took the initiative to directly contact the show's director. His response? 'You're in the cast! See you in 2 hours!'