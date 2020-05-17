DE FRENTE PRODUCTIONS Goes Online

De Frente Productions is a new company founded by two Argentinian women, Ivi Uman and Camila Zitelli. Both graduated from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and proceeded to finish their Bachelor in Fine Arts at The New School in Manhattan.

Throughout their studies in New York City, they were stunned by the lack of female representation found in the American Theater and Film industries. Instead of getting defeated, they decided to do something about it. Thus came DFP, to help provide a platform for women and trans artists in New York.

In 2019, they organized events showcasing work by women writers called "The Garden Parties". Each night, four different artists presented excerpts of their work read by actors, including plays, musicals, and film scripts. These readings took place at Torn Page, a beautiful performance space in Chelsea that was home to the legendary actors Geraldine Page and Rip Torn.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, DFP has been looking for creative ways to stay in touch with their community. On their instagram (@defrenteproductions) you can find original writing prompts and all the recommendations you could need regarding films, plays and music.

Another thing you can find is a a live reading of an original one-act play called FROM MY BED, written by Ivi Uman and performed by six actors from all around the world: Carmen Borla, Andrés Montejo, Gabriel Rosario, Jessica Banegas, Stephanie Bethancourt, and Liam Roberts. The reading is still up in the companies Youtube page.

Their latest endeavour is a MONOLOGUE MARATHON, which will take place on their social media platforms this Saturday May 23rd, starting at 11:00 am and ending at 10:00pm EST. (12pm-11pm in Argentina!)

This marathon includes 12 original monologues performed by 12 International actors from places like Ireland, Spain, Argentina and the U.S.

SUBURBIAN NIGHTMARES by Dana Leslie Goldstein (Performed by Agustina Berenguer)

BLACK CHERRY JUICE FOR GOUT by Isaiah Alexander (Performed by Denise Manning)

YOGA THOUGHTS by Camila Zitelli (Performed by Skye Telleen)

CRYING IS ALLOWED by Jésica Terry (Performed by Valeria Llaneza)

FUCK! By Jill Melanie Wirth and David Wirth (Performed by Isaiah Alexander)

WALLS AND SPONGES by Carmen Borla (Performed by Luisa Lozano)

STRETCH by Flynn Osman (Performed by Noelle McLeer)

WATCH by Devonn Duffin (Performed by Dana Stern)

OPINIONS by Ivi Uman (Performed by María Ortiz Poveda)

OPHELIA OUTGROWS HER PRINCESS PHASE (OR TRANSGENERATIONAL TRAUMA) by Anna Doyle (Performed by Fiona Bergin)

WHILE SHE BEATS EGGS by Julieta Sverdlick (Performed by LaWanda Hopkins)

COURTING by Dana Leslie Goldstein (Performed by Matthew Llabres)





