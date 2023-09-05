Camila Taleisnik, From Cordoba, Argentina to On Your Feet! Broadway National Tour

This summer, Camila Taleisnik completed her journey on the Broadway National Tour of "On Your Feet!", which tells the story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. From March to May, Camila traveled across the USA, visiting places like Florida, Virginia, Alabama, Atlantic City and New Haven, and made her last performances at "Ogunquit Playhouse" during the month of July. She was a swing on the tour, taking on more than six different roles, ranging from portraying Emilio's mother to playing the character of 'Gloria's fan'. She sang as a backup singer for the main songs of the show, participated in diverse scenes, including comedy, drama, and some of the most dance-intensive choreographies.

Camila's Opening night at MATTIE KELLY ARTS CENTER, Florida

"The most beautiful thing about being part of this experience was that I literally took on the challenge to dive in each and every role, learning all the tracks, as well as performing in every scene and dance. I feel a deep connection to this story as it closely mirrors my own life and the dreams of countless other Latinos who have immigrated to the United States looking to follow their dreams. I am grateful that my first job in the United States was with this musical. It couldn't have fit me better. There's something very special that happens when you work with other Latinos in this show. We took the story as our own, we created a community and became a beautiful family."

Camila with Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Camila as one of Gloria Estefan's backup singers

Camila was born in Cordoba, Argentina, and comes from a small family that adored musicals. She was also immersed in music from a very young age due to her grandfather who loved jazz and played it at home 24/7. Her first exposure to theater came during her teenage years when she joined the drama and dance workshops at her high school. She loved these activities and often found herself cast as the lead in school plays and leading singer also in music bands. Growing up, Camila was always a dedicated, humble and shy young lady who gradually began to bloom by expressing herself through the arts.

Before finishing high school in Cordoba, she attended an artistic congress and won a scholarship to train for a whole year at a renowned musical theater school in Buenos Aires. Despite her artistic pursuits, Camila initially had ambitions of becoming an architect so, after her scholarship ended, she returned to Cordoba to continue her studies while still pursuing her passion for the arts. She began taking musical theater classes and quickly had the opportunity to star in "Mayo, The Musical." She started auditioning again and won a scholarship to study at the Summer Dance Intensive program of Point Park University in Pittsburgh, and some years later she completed the Professional Advancement program at Jacob’s Pillow, directed by the renowned Chet Walker. After completing this experience, she returned to Cordoba, obtained her architecture degree, and then moved to Buenos Aires to fully immerse herself in the world of the arts. Shortly after her arrival, she secured the role of the Fairy Godmother in "Shrek, The musical" which set her on a path to continuously landing new leading roles in shows, including "Cerca del Abismo", "El Espejo" and "Hombre Vertiente" with De La Guarda company.

Camila about to perform 'Las Vegas' scene

For a while, Camila made her way to Mexico, where she quickly found work as a singer in restaurants and formed her own jazz cover band. She also performed in various shows, including an impersonation of Elvis Presley in "This is Elvis" and a significant production of "The Lion King."

Her journey took her to the United States where she was a coordinator for "Livin' Broadway" a Musical Theatre Training Program. There, her path crossed with the director, choreographer, and Broadway performer, Luis Salgado, who invited her to the pre-production for "On Your Feet!" Although at first the workshop was just for fun, the positive experience and feedback from the production team inspired her to go back home to Argentina and work on her Artist Visa. Upon her arrival to the United States with her artist visa, she was immediately offered a contract to join the National Tour of On Your Feet!