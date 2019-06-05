CINDERELLA to Play at Teatro ColÃ³n

The classic fairytale, Cinderella, will come to life Oct. 19-26 at Teatro Colón.

Choreographed by Ben Stevenson, Cinderella tells the story of a young girl whose father has passed and is left under the care of her evil stepmother. The stepmother forces Cinderella to do all the chores while she and her daughters go to the prince's ball.

Cinderella longs to go to the ball, but is left scrubbing the fireplace when a beggar woman appears at her door. After Cinderella shows her kindness she transforms into a fairy godmother who gets Cinderella ready for the ball, and enchants her ride and wardrobe to be fit for royalty. The only catch is the magic wears off at the stroke of midnight.

At the ball, Cinderella meets Prince Charming, and it is love at first sight. She loses track of time, and when the clock strikes midnight, she rushes away leaving one of her glass slippers on the stairs. Prince Charming finds the shoe, and uses it as a way to track down his unnamed love.

For tickets and more information about Cinderella, tap here.





