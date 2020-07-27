Argentinian Film THE LAST SUIT to Be Featured in Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival

The Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival, which is being held virtually this year, will feature Argentinian film "The Last Suit," Buffalo News reports.

The film, one of 11 being featured at the festival, is about "an 88-year-old Jewish tailor returns to Poland to find a friend who saved him from certain death at the end of World War II, despite having no contact for seven decades."

Films will be presented from Aug. 1 to Aug. 21.

Read the full story HERE.

The Buffalo International Jewish Film Festival is dedicated to providing an educational and entertaining cultural experience for the general community of Western New York. Through the power of exceptional world-class cinema, the festival aspires to convey the diversity of Jewish experience while recognizing the commonality of Jewish values.

Related Articles Shows View More Argentina Stories

More Hot Stories For You