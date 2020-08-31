Argentina's Annual Tango World Cup Held Online

This year, competitors had to send in their dances to the competition via video.

The 2020 Tango World Cup, typically held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, moved online this year due to the current global health crisis, reports Voices of America.

The event has taken place at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires since 2002. This year, competitors had to send in their dances to the competition via video.

Finalists were from across the world, including the United States, Italy, Norway, Russia, Colombia, and Argentina.

According to Voices of America, "more than 91,000 people from the general public voted online to crown the champs."

Read the full story HERE.

Every August thousands of dancers and fans of tango music converge on Buenos Aires, the birthplace of tango, for a two-week extravaganza of free concerts, classes, milongas, and other events. The annual event includes free concerts, performances, classes, milongas, and the Mundial de Tango, the most important international tango championship, which sees hundreds of dancers from all over the world compete for a place in the finals at Luna Park stadium. The mundial has two categories: traditional tango salon (improvised - dancers do not know what music they will have to dance to), and escenario (choreographed stage tango).

