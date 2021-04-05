Weidner Philharmonic Heads To Green Bay Botanical Garden For Outdoor Concert

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts is heading to the Green Bay Botanical Gardento bring Weidner Philharmonic back to the stage as its members perform "Walton's Façade: An Entertainment" on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre.

This concert will mark the Weidner Center's first in-person live performance in over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We greatly look forward to gathering together in the beautiful surroundings of the Green Bay Botanical Garden for a spring concert. We have been unable to welcome audiences into our facility since March 12, 2020 so this will be a gift for our musicians and our audiences. We are especially excited for the Weidner Philharmonic to play Walton's Façade, full of so much humor, whimsy and surprise."

In order to comply with safety policies, the concert will implement staggered admissions and socially distanced seating. Masks will be mandatory for concert attendees when moving from one location to another outside or inside any buildings. View more on the Green Bay Botanical Garden's COVID-19 policies at gbbg.org/coronavirus/.

Beverage concessions will be available for purchase. The Green Bay Botanical Garden invites concert goers to pack a picnic to enjoy in the gardens. Beverage carry-ins are not allowed. Please refer to the Green Bay Botanical Garden's website for more information on visitor policies.

"Walton's Facade: An Entertainment" is an exciting series of poems by Edith Sitwell (1887-1964), accompanied by instrumentals composed by William Walton (1902-1983). Despite being highly controversial for its absurdist avant-garde nature upon its debut in 1922, Walton's Façade: An Entertainment survived its notoriety to become an essential tongue in cheek classic.

Featured Weidner Philharmonic performers include: Kortney James (Flute), Rich Tengowski (Clarinet), Sam Stranz (Saxophone), Adam Gaines (Trumpet), Michael Dewhirst (Cello) and Bill Sallak (Percussion). With narration by Courtney Sherman joined by a surprise guest narrator, under the direction of Randy Meder.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at ticketstaronline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071.