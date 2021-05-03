Weidner Center Announces Events for May 2021

The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts presents digital and outdoor events for May 2021. Upcoming events include Weidner Philharmonic Live at the Green Bay Botanical Garden, as well as a mix of livestream and pre-recorded concerts presented by the Weidner Center in partnership with UW-Green Bay's College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences (CAHSS).

Out of concern for public health, all virtual programs will be presented with no in-person attendance.

List of Upcoming Weidner Center Events:

No Reservations

This speaker series presented by UW-Green Bay's CAHSS continues with Kimberley Reilly presenting: Politics and Mass Consumer Culture: Lessons from the 1920s, followed by a live Q&A. Kimberley Reilly is a UW-Green Bay associate professor and co-chair of Women's and Gender Studies program. This event will be livestreamed on the Weidner Center's YouTube Channel on May 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

6:30 Concert Series

UW-Green Bay Music's concert series continues with its annual a very small consortium - An Evening of Miniatures. Featuring an ensemble of UW-Green Bay Music faculty & friends performing short pieces from all over the world, consisting less than 100 notes or run one minute or less. Streaming on UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel on May 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM.

Weidner Philharmonic performing Walton's Façade

An Entertainment live in the Billie Kress Amphitheatre at Green Bay Botanical Garden on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 3:00 pm. Walton's Façade is an essential tongue in cheek classic featuring an exciting series of poems by Edith Sitwell, with instrumentals composed by William Walton. Tickets are on sale now at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com or by calling Ticket Star at 1-800-895-0071.

The concert will implement staggered admissions and socially distanced seating. Masks will be mandatory for attendees when moving from one location to another outside or inside any buildings. View more on the Green Bay Botanical Garden's COVID-19 Policies.