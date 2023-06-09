Volunteer Ushering Opportunities Available at Peninsula Players Theatre

 Those interested in helping with ushering duties may call the Box Office to register.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Volunteer Ushering Opportunities Available at Peninsula Players Theatre

Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to open its five-show season starting on June 13 and seeks volunteer ushers for each performance through October 15. Those interested in helping with ushering duties may call the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 to register for open dates.  

“We deeply appreciate the dedication of our volunteers who have given their time to help us season after season,” said Business Manager Audra Baakari Boyle. “We are anxious to hear from those in the community who are willing to give us a few hours of their time to greet patrons, answer their questions, scan tickets, distribute playbills and help us pick up the theater after the show.”

Be a part of the exciting 88th season at the theatre-in-a-garden, which opens with the world premiere of Sean Grennan’s “A Rock Sails By.”  The season continues with Noël Coward’s witty and smart comedy “Blithe Spirit,” then sails along to the happy-tappy, dance-laced musical “Dames at Sea” with book and lyrics by George Haimsohn and Robin Miller and music by Jim Wise.  Joanna McClelland Glass’s award-winning memoir “Trying” takes the stage in mid-August, and “Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” fills the autumn with laughter and thrills.

“We are grateful to our volunteers,” Boyle said. “We are looking forward to once again working alongside them to provide the quintessential Peninsula Players Experience, which is laced with the warm Door County hospitality patrons have come to appreciate.”

The Box Office is closed on Mondays. Please visit www.peninsulaplayers.com for more information on the 2023 season line-up. 

