UW-Green Bay's 6:30 Concert Series Welcomes Audiences Back With A Varied Trio

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music's 6:30 Concert Series is back this Fall season at the Weidner Center. The 6:30 Series will welcome a distanced live audience in Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, while simultaneously streaming live on UW-Green Bay Music's YouTube Channel.

"This season, the (6:30) Series reaffirms an ongoing commitment to showcasing the talents of

UW-Green Bay Music faculty, who perform a broad and diverse array of repertoire. We invite adventurous listeners to experience music they might not have encountered otherwise-or to hear familiar music in a new way," says 6:30 Concert Series Curator and Coordinator, and UW-Green Bay Music Professor, Michelle McQuade Dewhirst.

Admission is free, and open to the public. A free reservation is recommended for in-person attendance. Reservations can be made here: Reserve My Seat.