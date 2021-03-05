UW-Green Bay String Ensemble Presents Virtual Concert

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Music students will be holding a String Ensemble Concert on Thursday, March 11 at 5:30 p.m. The concert will be streamed live from Fort Howard Hall in the Weidner Center for the Performing Arts. Due to public health restrictions on public gatherings, the concert will be held virtually and can be viewed on UWGB Music's YouTube channel. There is no charge to log in and watch the concert which is available to the public.

The Ensemble will perform a piece by Joseph Bologne Chevalier de Saint-Georges and a piece by Gustav Holst. Performed by students in the music program at UW-Green Bay, the ensemble includes outstanding students such as: Concertmaster Shoua Xiong from Sheboygan, Principal Violinist Victor Tec Cob of Green Bay, Principal Violist Jenna Leigh Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, and Principal Cellist Kaitlyn Brooke Tinberg from Jim Falls, WI.

For more information about this or other upcoming music events, please visit www.uwgb.edu/music/events or follow us on social media at UWGBMusic. For more information about UW-Green Bay's Music program please visit www.uwgb.edu/music.