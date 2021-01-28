Third Coast Percussion and Fox Cities P.A.C. Team up to Present Interactive Virtual Experience

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Grammy Award-winning ensemble Third Coast Percussion will provide a free, virtual performance for the general public on Thursday, February 4. In addition, the group will engage students and educators through three Amcor Education Series virtual performances.

The week-long residency of Third Coast Percussion's Think Outside the Drum program is made possible thanks to support from the Performing Arts for Youth Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region, Inc.

"The Fox Cities P.A.C. continues to deliver our mission virtually. We are thrilled to provide an educational, engaging live experience virtually with Third Coast Percussion," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen. "We hope that patrons of all ages can join as the group explores the building blocks of music in fun and unique ways."

Schedule of Events

Monday, Feb. 1

Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen previews the performances by Third Coast Percussion on The Show Must Go On Show at 7:30 p.m. on the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Facebook page.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Two virtual Amcor Education Series performances for students and educators

Thursday, Feb. 4

A virtual Amcor Education Series performance available for students and educators

A family-friendly, interactive public performance streamed live on YouTube at 6 p.m.

A study guide is available to patrons and educators to use in connection with these performances.

Members of the general public can register to attend the free February 4 performance here.

Members of the media are invited to attend these virtual opportunities and interviews with Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen and members of Third Coast Percussion are available upon request.