Theater On The Bay Presents 9 TO 5 Next Month

This July, Theatre on the Bay (TOB) performs "9 to 5 The Musical," a hilarious story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era, based on the book by Patricia Resnick and seminal 1980 hit movie, featuring music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. Set in the late 1970s, the show is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

"We are excited for this summer performance," says Linda Hornick, Theatre on the Bay producer, "as we move into a major renovation phase this fall. This community continues to support our efforts and embraces the performing arts."

Tickets are now on sale for performances Friday & Saturday, July 15, 16, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Sundays July 17 and 24 at 2 p.m. Visit www.uwgb.edu/marinette-theatre for details. Some material may be inappropriate for children under 13.

The cast includes a variety of new, returning and veteran actors. TOB is proud to announce the following as its cast of "9 to 5 The Musical":

Brittany Welch plays Violet Newstead

Justin Pilz is Joe

Keaton Bartz is Josh Newstead

Jacqueline Nutter is Doralee Rhodes

Jennifer Rickaby is Judy Bernly

James Porras II is Dick Bernly

Sam Wargula is Franklin Hart, Jr.

Sarah Severson-Roehm is Missy Hart

Lisa Atkinson-LeBoeuf is Roz Keith

Ali Linstad is Maria Delgado

AnnaLisa Mines is Kathy

Lori Patzke is Margaret

James Porras II also plays Bob Enright

Chase Grabowski plays the Detective

Jacilyn Knight plays the Doctor

Kate Schwaba plays the Candystriper

Cerina Grawey plays the New Employee.

Gary L. Scholtz, Sr. is Russell Tinsworthy.



The ensemble includes Wyatt Evancheck, Lauren Halfmann and Connor Whisler. The show is directed by John Thornberry. Brittany Welch is music director. Heather Olsen provides choreography. Chris Weber is the lighting designer. Rebecca Archambault is the costumer and Joshua LaLonde is set designer/builder.

"9 to 5 The Musical" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.



Theatre on the Bay is sponsored by UW-Green Bay's Division of Continuing Education and Community Engagement, offering adults and youth opportunities to participate in theatrical productions. Since 1966, Theatre on the Bay has been a community treasure in Marinette with its home stage on the Marinette Campus.