The Weidner Downtown Series To Present Four New Theatrical Events In The Heart Of Downtown Green Bay

The Weidner will present with their partners at The Tarlton Theatre the line-up of the 2024 Weidner Downtown Series. Join us in the heart of the Downtown Green Bay at the historic Tarlton for surprising, experimental and intimate performances unlike anything else.

Our new series kicks off Thursday, January 18 with a production of the acclaimed one-person show, Every Brilliant Thing by Duncan MacMillan & Jonny Donahoe. This on-going series, now entering its third year, showcases local and regional talent performing fresh and eclectic pieces that feel perfectly at-home in a downtown setting.

Attendees are encouraged to take advantage of The Tarlton's full bar and menu options at each performance.

The Weidner Downtown Series of Events:

Every Brilliant Thing - by Duncan MacMillan & Jonny Donahoe

4 Performances - January 18-21 at 7 PM

Performed by Greg Pragel. Directed by Cody Estle

"Ice cream." "Water fights." "Peeing in the ocean and nobody knows." A boy's handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. The story follows a narrator who takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life's smallest joys-and to each other. Tickets $20 | Dinner & Table Add-Ons Available.

Man with a Movie Camera (1929) Film Screening

One Night Only - February 29 at 6:30 PM

Presented as part of UW-Green Bay's Sharon J. Resch Institute of Music's 6:30 Concert Series - this film screening of Dziga Vertov's landmark silent film with a live original score composed by Michelle McQuade Dewhirst, performed live by Resch Institute faculty and friends. Enjoy the film with live music experience with a signature cocktail. Event is free to attend and open to the public.

White Rabbit, Red Rabbit - by Nassim Soleimanpour

One Night Only - March 13 at 7 PM

Performed by Noah Simon

With no rehearsal, no director, a different actor each night, and a script waiting in a sealed envelope on stage, internationally acclaimed "White Rabbit Red Rabbit", by Iranian writer Nassim Soleimanpour, is an audacious theatrical experiment and a potent reminder of the transgressive and transformative power of theatre. Admission: Pay What You Wish at the Door.

Scarecrow: A Solo Play - Written & Performed by Heidi Armbruster

One Night Only - March 23 at 7 PM

A big-city actress lands back at her family's Wisconsin dairy farm to grieve herself back to life. But can she ever make enough meatloaf to feel a sense of purpose now that her most important person is gone? A look at resilience and renewal. And Hallmark movies. Broadway's Heidi Armbruster pens and performs a rip-roaringly hilarious and unbelievably touching one-woman journey of roller coasters, kittens, and cows. Tickets $20 | Dinner & Table Add-Ons Available.

All events in The Weidner Downtown Series are held at The Tarlton Theatre in Downtown Green Bay. Tickets and more information available now at WeidnerCenter.com.

About The Tarlton Theatre

The Tarlton is Green Bay's hometown, circa-1925 Art Deco, draft house cinema and performing arts venue, with a menu of classic and modern American cuisine and craft beverages. For more information, visit thetarlton.com, and follow on Facebook, and Instagram.

About The Weidner

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner is a home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies. Beyond the large-scale touring productions that grace the stage, The Weidner also focuses on scholastic development, programming and an impactful education series - Stage Doors. For more information visit Click Here and sign-up for The Weidner Wire.

About UW-Green Bay

Established in 1965, UW-Green Bay is a public institution serving 9,616 undergraduate, graduate and doctoral students and 95,000 continuing education learners each year. We educate students from pre-college through retirement and offer 200+ degrees, programs and certificates. UW-Green Bay graduates are resilient, inclusive, sustaining and engaged members of their communities, ready to rise to fearlessly face challenges, solve problems and embrace diverse ideas and people. With four campus locations, the University welcomes students from every corner of the world. UW-Green Bay was the fastest-growing UW school in Wisconsin for six consecutive years. For more information, visit www.uwgb.edu.