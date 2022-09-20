The Weidner Announces Line-Up Of Green Bay Community Partner Events

The Weidner has announced a series of events with Green Bay Community Partners. This annual, long ranging series highlights The Weidner's commitment to providing a platform for arts and culture organizations throughout the Greater Green Bay community. Tickets for all events are on-sale now at WeidnerCenter.com.

Brown County Civic Music Association (BCCMA) will kick off the series October 8, welcoming Academy of St. Martin in the Field Chamber Ensemble, with further prestigious events following in Spring 2023 including the operetta, Pirates of Penzance from New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players and Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.

Plus classic Holiday favorites, Holiday Pops from The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College, and the free-to-attend AVB Community Band Holiday Concert arrive in December.

List of Upcoming Green Bay Community Partner Events:

Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble

Brown County Civic Music Association

Saturday, October 8, 2022 | 7:30 PM

Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com

These London-based players form one of classical music's finest ensembles, renowned for fresh, brilliant interpretation of the world's most beautiful music.

Holiday Pops

The Dudley Birder Chorale of St. Norbert College

December 9-10, 2022 | 7:30 PM & 2:00 PM

Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com

The magical, lyrical, annual miracle returns! Holiday Pops featuring The Dudley Birder Chorale, Holiday Pops Orchestra, Birder Studio of Performing Arts, and NEWDO ballet delight with all your Christmas favorites this December. Bring the entire family for Green Bay's biggest holiday musical celebration!

AVB Community Band

"We Believe in Glad Tidings" - Music for the Holidays

Monday, December 12, 2022 | 7:00 PM

Free Admission

The AVB Community Band is dedicated to its mission of supporting the values of neighborhood pride, community spirit and patriotism through our public performances. Under the direction of Mike Ajango and Associate Director Paul Oleksy, the band is one of the most popular musical organizations in the Northeast Wisconsin area. Sponsored by Bellevue Family Dental.

Doctors in Recital

Saturday, January 28, 2023 | 7:00 PM

Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com

Doctors in Recital is an evening of musical excellence put on by area physicians donating their time and talents to raise money for a local cause. Each act is headlined by an area physician with a passion for music, as well as a commitment to patient care. Many other area healthcare professionals share the stage as back-up musicians or choir members.

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players Pirates of Penzance

Brown County Civic Music Association

Monday, March 27, 2023 | 7:30 PM

Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com

Delight in a fully staged and costumed operetta with Broadway-caliber vocalists and comic actors in an entertaining evening of musical theatre.

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Brown County Civic Music Association

Sunday, May 7, 2023 | 3:00 PM

Tickets at WeidnerCenter.com

For nearly two decades, Brown County Civic Music has capped its annual classical-music subscription series with a visit by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO). Led by Music Director Ken-David Masur, the MSO is among the finest orchestras in the nation. The full-time professional musicians perform more than 135 classics, pops, family, education, and community concerts each season in venues throughout the state.

Tickets for all Green Bay Community Partner events at The Weidner are on-sale now through Ticket Star at WeidnerCenter.com, TicketStarOnline.com and by calling Ticket Star at 800.895.0071.