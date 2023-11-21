Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards

The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra Named 2023 Winner Of American Prize For Orchestral Performance

the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra wins American Prize for Orchestral Performance in 2023

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Zephyr Theatre L Photo 2 First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Zephyr Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Jay Leno With Very Special Guest Arsenio Hall Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C. Photo 3 Jay Leno With Very Special Guest Arsenio Hall Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 89th Season, June 18 through October 20, 2024 Photo 4 Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 89th Season, June 18 through October 20, 2024

The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra (FVSO) and the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center are proud to announce the orchestra has been named the winner of the 2023 American Prize for Orchestral Performance in the professional division.

 

The Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra has been a Resident Partner to the Fox Cities P.A.C. since before the Center opened its doors to the public in November 2002, providing an invaluable voice for the community. This local orchestra has helped students understand the innerworkings of an orchestra through the Amcor Education Series and co-presented with the Center on numerous public performances over the years, featuring world-class talent including Disney's Fantasia (2014-15 Season), Itzhak Perlman (2016-17 Season), Joshua Bell (2017-18 Season), The New York Tenors (2022-23 Season) and The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass (2023-24 Season). 


This win comes on the heels of another American Prize victory. Earlier this year, Music Director Kevin Sütterlin won second place for Conducting in the professional division of the American Prize. The two
awards are the first time the American Prize has honored Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra.

 

"In the American Prize, we competed against many organizations from across the country, some with significantly larger budgets and seasons than ours," said Sütterlin. "I hope our musicians are as proud as I am of our work together over the past five years. To be selected as the winner is a huge deal, and such a big honor. It's time to celebrate!"


Executive Director Jamie LaFreniere said, "I am so proud of the efforts put in across the board. Our musicians rise to the challenge each time they are on stage, playing not only difficult standard repertoire but also new compositions which can be very difficult."

 

Sütterlin agreed, adding, "I truly believe that the varied and diverse programming has helped us become a better orchestra. We have performed music from such a vast background, with extremely wide ranging technical and musical challenges. We have been finetuning our existing colors, experimented with entirely new color and sound palettes, deepened our rich string sound, have improved our rhythmic integrity, widened our dynamic range, researched various styles, elevated our expressiveness, and focused on making music with a purpose—always. Rehearsals are always hard
work, but also always a lot of fun."


Outside of rehearsals, FVSO puts a strong emphasis on building community within the Fox Cities communities. "Building a culture of trust, kindness, care, and grace allows us all to go deep," said Sütterlin. "Only if we go deep can we present music that is true, and genuine, and powerful. This prestigious international award validates all of our hard work and confirms that we're on the right path!"

 

Visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/events/ to see a full list of upcoming Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra performances for the remainder of the 2023-24 Season, as well as a list of all other performances at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Appleton, WI

1
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; TICK TICK BOOM Photo
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; TICK TICK BOOM Leads Best Musical!

The latest wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 20th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 89th Season, June 18 through October 20, 2024 Photo
Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 89th Season, June 18 through October 20, 2024

Peninsula Players Theatre announces the 2024 season at Wisconsin's oldest professional theatre. Don't miss the Door County treasure performing from June 18 to October 20.

3
Kal Schimmers And Joe The Drummer to Perform at Fox Cities P.A.C. Photo
Kal Schimmers And Joe The Drummer to Perform at Fox Cities P.A.C.

Kal Schimmers and Joe the Drummer have announced a tour date at Fox Cities P.A.C. Get all the details in this media release.

4
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Zephyr Theatre L Photo
First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; Zephyr Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first wave of standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Appleton, WI SHOWS
Les Miserables in Appleton, WI Les Miserables
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (2/20-2/25)
Clue in Appleton, WI Clue
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
Assisted Living: The Musical in Appleton, WI Assisted Living: The Musical
The Grand Oshkosh (4/11-4/12)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Appleton, WI Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
Moulin Rouge! in Appleton, WI Moulin Rouge!
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (6/11-6/23)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI Annie (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (5/07-5/07)
Yonder Mountain String Band in Appleton, WI Yonder Mountain String Band
Poplar Hall (1/25-1/25)
Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner in Appleton, WI Broadway's Chryssie Whitehead: In My Own Little Corner
The Grand Oshkosh (5/03-5/03)
Beetlejuice in Appleton, WI Beetlejuice
Fox Cities Performing Arts Center (12/05-12/10)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Appleton, WI My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Weidner Center for the Performing Arts (3/08-3/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You