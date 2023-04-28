The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces 2023-24 Amcor Education Series
The Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the 2023-24 Amcor Education Series to a group of educators throughout Northeast Wisconsin attending the Educator Appreciation event on Thursday, April 27. The Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Through professional development for educators, the creation of performance guides and daytime education programming, the Center provides educational arts based learning opportunities for the next generation of community members.
"The arts have a way of bringing out the best and unique qualities in all of us, especially youth. Through them, students understand themselves and the people around them better in an inclusive environment where they are engaged in educational performances that celebrate their individuality," said Fox Cities P.A.C. Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "By working closely with our local educators and touring artists, we are able to provide exceptional programming that connects to classroom lessons and offers new perspectives to think critically for students of all ages, abilities, background and interests."
The Amcor Education Series will present live performances beginning in October 2023, welcoming students in grades preK through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered homeschools and state-licensed family or group childcare centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan.
2023-23 AMCOR EDUCATION SERIES
Step Afrika!
October 3, 2023
Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's
It's Okay to be Different - Stories by Todd Parr
November 16, 2023
Literature to Life's
The Latehomecomer
January 30-31, 2024
TheaterWorksUSA's
Dot, Dot, Dot: A New Musical
February 9, 2024
University of Wonder and Imagination
February 15, 2024
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
February 29, 2024
San Jose Taiko
March 14, 2024
Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour Presents
Show Way The Musical
April 5, 2024
MOMIX - ALICE
April 9, 2024
Mariachi Herencia de México
April 12, 2024
TheaterWorksUSA's
Dog Man: The Musical
May 3, 2024
Information about each of the performances, additional resources for educators and more about the Amcor Education Series can be found at foxcitiespac.com.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Appleton? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.