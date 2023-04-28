Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Announces 2023-24 Amcor Education Series

The Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences.

Apr. 28, 2023  

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the 2023-24 Amcor Education Series to a group of educators throughout Northeast Wisconsin attending the Educator Appreciation event on Thursday, April 27. The Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Through professional development for educators, the creation of performance guides and daytime education programming, the Center provides educational arts based learning opportunities for the next generation of community members.

"The arts have a way of bringing out the best and unique qualities in all of us, especially youth. Through them, students understand themselves and the people around them better in an inclusive environment where they are engaged in educational performances that celebrate their individuality," said Fox Cities P.A.C. Chief Programming Officer Amy Gosz. "By working closely with our local educators and touring artists, we are able to provide exceptional programming that connects to classroom lessons and offers new perspectives to think critically for students of all ages, abilities, background and interests."

The Amcor Education Series will present live performances beginning in October 2023, welcoming students in grades preK through 12 from private and public schools, state-registered homeschools and state-licensed family or group childcare centers throughout Northeast Wisconsin and upper Michigan.

2023-23 AMCOR EDUCATION SERIES

Step Afrika!

October 3, 2023

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's

It's Okay to be Different - Stories by Todd Parr

November 16, 2023

Literature to Life's

The Latehomecomer

January 30-31, 2024

TheaterWorksUSA's

Dot, Dot, Dot: A New Musical

February 9, 2024

University of Wonder and Imagination

February 15, 2024

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

February 29, 2024

San Jose Taiko

March 14, 2024

Kennedy Center for Young Audiences on Tour Presents

Show Way The Musical

April 5, 2024

MOMIX - ALICE

April 9, 2024

Mariachi Herencia de México

April 12, 2024

TheaterWorksUSA's

Dog Man: The Musical

May 3, 2024

Information about each of the performances, additional resources for educators and more about the Amcor Education Series can be found at foxcitiespac.com.


