THE PRINCESS BRIDE: AN INCONCEIVABLE EVENING WITH CARY ELWES Announced At Fox Cities P.A.C.

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, “The Princess Bride.” After a screening of the iconic movie, Elwes will engage in a moderated discussion revealing never-before shared secrets and tales of inconceivable antics!

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, January 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a Meet and Greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes best-selling book, “As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.”

Cary Elwes has been in a multitude of films and tv shows, including “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” Bram Stoker's “Dracula,” “Saw,” “Twister,” “Liar, Liar,” “Stranger Things” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He recently starred in Guy Ritchie's “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” with Tom Cruise, Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic, “Rebel Moon,” and his latest film “Sweetwater,” based on the true story of the first African American signed to the NBA.

Now Elwes is hitting the road to share with fans the personal stories behind the making of “The Princess Bride,” a piece of cinematic history.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!