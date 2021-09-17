Sixth Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes 24 High Schools

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its sixth year.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops and programs will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats, as opportunities allow. The program will culminate in a showcase at the Center on May 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the showcase go on sale on September 21 at 10 a.m.

"While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "Now that we are able to experience both virtual and in-person workshops and activities, the camaraderie between participating schools will once again encourage high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and serve as a public demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."

The 2021-22 participating high schools include:

Neenah High School

Legally Blonde the Musical

Sept. 29 - Oct. 3, 2021



Brillion High School

Mamma Mia!

Nov. 4-13, 2021



Fond du Lac High School

The Wizard of Oz

Nov. 4-7, 2021

Kaukauna High School

The Theory of Relativity

Nov. 4-6, 2021

Winnebago Lutheran Academy

Bye Bye Birdie

Nov. 4-7, 2021

Mishicot High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Nov. 5-7, 2021



New London High School

Into the Woods

Nov. 5-7, 2021



Green Bay East High School

The Drowsy Chaperone

Nov. 5-13, 2021

Denmark High School

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella

Nov. 5-14, 2021



Little Chute High School

Sister Act

Nov. 11-13, 2021

Hortonville High School

Freaky Friday

Nov. 11-14, 2021

Southern Door High School

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Nov. 11-14, 2021



St. Francis Xavier High School

All Together Now!

Nov. 12-15, 2021

Green Bay Preble High School

Sister Act

Nov. 12-20, 20212

De Pere High School

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Nov. 18-20, 2021

Ashwaubenon High School

Into the Woods

Nov. 19-28, 2021

Notre Dame Academy

Footloose

Jan. 20-23, 2022



Green Bay Southwest High School

Mamma Mia!

Feb. 11-19, 2022

Pulaski High School

Footloose

Feb. 19-27, 2022

Luxemburg-Casco High School

Shrek the Musical

Feb. 25-27, 2022

Fox Valley Lutheran High School

Disney's The Little Mermaid

March 4-6, 2022

Green Bay West High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 11-13, 2022

St. Mary Catholic High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 11-13, 2022

Weyauwega-Fremont High School

Show Title To Be Announced

March 11-13, 2022

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.

Additional partners in this program include Nicolet National Bank, Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi, Schneider Foundation, WE Energies Foundation and Wipfli LLP.

Grant support for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is provided by the Jewelers Mutual Charitable Giving Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.

Center programming is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and National Endowment for the Arts.

Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.