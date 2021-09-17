Sixth Year Of Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program Welcomes 24 High Schools
Fox Cities P.A.C. announces participating high schools in 2021-22 program.
The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced the tradition of celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater will continue into its sixth year.
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program was launched in 2016 as an education initiative that celebrates and supports the achievements of high school musical theater while developing confidence, creativity and collaboration among high school students throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Education opportunities are provided all season long for students and educators to learn and grow together in their craft. This year, workshops and programs will be offered in both virtual and in-person formats, as opportunities allow. The program will culminate in a showcase at the Center on May 7, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the showcase go on sale on September 21 at 10 a.m.
"While last year looked different we were thrilled to be able to provide students with a virtual learning environment to expand their horizons and learn more about the performing arts industry from local and national professionals," said chief programming officer Amy Gosz. "Now that we are able to experience both virtual and in-person workshops and activities, the camaraderie between participating schools will once again encourage high school students to work together to accomplish their goals and serve as a public demonstration of the importance of arts opportunities in our communities."
The 2021-22 participating high schools include:
Neenah High School
Legally Blonde the Musical
Sept. 29 - Oct. 3, 2021
Brillion High School
Mamma Mia!
Nov. 4-13, 2021
Fond du Lac High School
The Wizard of Oz
Nov. 4-7, 2021
Kaukauna High School
The Theory of Relativity
Nov. 4-6, 2021
Winnebago Lutheran Academy
Bye Bye Birdie
Nov. 4-7, 2021
Mishicot High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Nov. 5-7, 2021
New London High School
Into the Woods
Nov. 5-7, 2021
Green Bay East High School
The Drowsy Chaperone
Nov. 5-13, 2021
Denmark High School
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella
Nov. 5-14, 2021
Little Chute High School
Sister Act
Nov. 11-13, 2021
Hortonville High School
Freaky Friday
Nov. 11-14, 2021
Southern Door High School
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Nov. 11-14, 2021
St. Francis Xavier High School
All Together Now!
Nov. 12-15, 2021
Green Bay Preble High School
Sister Act
Nov. 12-20, 20212
De Pere High School
Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
Nov. 18-20, 2021
Ashwaubenon High School
Into the Woods
Nov. 19-28, 2021
Notre Dame Academy
Footloose
Jan. 20-23, 2022
Green Bay Southwest High School
Mamma Mia!
Feb. 11-19, 2022
Pulaski High School
Footloose
Feb. 19-27, 2022
Luxemburg-Casco High School
Shrek the Musical
Feb. 25-27, 2022
Fox Valley Lutheran High School
Disney's The Little Mermaid
March 4-6, 2022
Green Bay West High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 11-13, 2022
St. Mary Catholic High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 11-13, 2022
Weyauwega-Fremont High School
Show Title To Be Announced
March 11-13, 2022
COMMUNITY SUPPORT
The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.
Additional partners in this program include Nicolet National Bank, Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi, Schneider Foundation, WE Energies Foundation and Wipfli LLP.
Grant support for the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is provided by the Jewelers Mutual Charitable Giving Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region.
Center programming is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and National Endowment for the Arts.
Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.