San Jose Taiko To Connect With Deaf And Hard Of Hearing Students In Educational Workshop

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced San Jose Taiko will work with local students who are Deaf and hard of hearing through an interactive, educational workshop on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 in collaboration with the Fond du Lac Area School District.

San Jose Taiko has worked with hard of hearing and deaf students for many years, proactively looking for opportunities to connect with this community with the goal of understanding how to better to serve them.

"Being able to forge new connections between the venues and the Deaf community is very exciting and hopefully enriches the arts spaces we visit even after we're gone,” the ensemble's Artistic Director, Franco Imperial said.

Students will spend an hour in this workshop learning more about rhythms, beats and vibrations, feeling the differences on the drums. This education workshop with the Fond du Lac Area School District students precedes San Jose Taiko's 2023-24 Amcor Education Series and Boldt Arts Alive! Series performances on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

"We are pleased to partner with the Fond du Lac Area School District and San Jose Taiko to bring an interactive education workshop to local students," said Fox Cities P.A.C.'s Chief Programming Officer, Amy Gosz. "The arts are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, and they are particularly crucial in providing a well-rounded, enriching education for students in and out of the classroom. Through the arts, students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities can connect with one another and find enjoyment in life-changing experiences."

ABOUT SAN JOSE TAIKO

Since 1973, San Jose Taiko has endeavored to create a contemporary musical style while respecting taiko's Japanese roots. San Jose Taiko's performances are fully choreographed, theatrically lit extravaganzas, bridging many styles while resonating with the Asian soul in America.

With an engaging range of residential activities in addition to performances, including in-theater or in-school educational programs and lecture-demonstrations, San Jose Taiko is an ambassador of Japanese/Japanese American culture.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts.