Peninsula Players Theatre Announces 89th Season, June 18 through October 20, 2024

Peninsula Players Theatre, Wisconsin's oldest professional theater and Door County's theatrical icon, has announced its 89th season, performing June 18 through October 20, 2024.

"This line-up of shows is sure to provide audiences with big laughs, great music, a bit of mystery and perhaps even a tear as we come together to celebrate our human connection through theater," said Artistic Director Linda Fortunato.

Nestled along Door County, Wisconsin's scenic shores, Peninsula Players Theatre's award-winning artistic company has enthralled generations of audiences in its 600-plus seat, all-weather pavilion. Since 1935, the theater has presented hundreds of world premières, pre-Broadway tryouts, classic dramas, comedies and musicals. The theater's upcoming five-show season includes a warm-hearted comedy, a Midwest première, a tribute to rock 'n' roll legends, a touching look at first love, and a newly discovered work from the Queen of Crime. "We look forward to sharing these dynamic, thought-provoking and entertaining works," Fortunato said.

"I Ought To Be In Pictures" by Neil Simon (June 18 through July 7). Simon is one of the most prolific playwrights in American Theater history, and his 1980 poignant comedy about a burned-out Hollywood screenwriter who reunites with his estranged teenage daughter still resonates with audiences today. Libby has hitchhiked across America, hoping her father will make up for lost time and help launch her acting career. Simon's trademark wit and humor shine in this warm-hearted comedy.

"The Angel Next Door" by Paul Slade Smith (July 10 – July 28). The Midwest première of a new comedy from the creator of "The Outsider," formerly "A Real Lulu" and "Unnecessary Farce," features unlikely guests at a Newport, Rhode Island mansion in 1948. It is adapted from Ferenc Molnár's classic Hungarian farce, "Play at the Castle." Gathered at the mansion are playwrights, actors, a young starstruck writer and the housekeeper who would like them all to leave. When an unexpected incident threatens to ruin the show they are creating, everyone must act fast to save the day. Comic chaos ensues and ensnares all in its madcap wake.

"Million Dollar Quartet" book by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux (July 31 – August 18) is an electrifying musical about the beginning of rock 'n' roll. This Broadway hit was inspired by the twist of fate that brought Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis together at Sun Records recording studio in December 1956 for the most incredible jam session in music history. "Million Dollar Quartet" recounts how these young artists on the cusp of becoming superstars and legendary producer Sam Phillips came together that night. They will bring down the house with musical numbers such as "Great Balls of Fire," "Blue Suede Shoes," "Hound Dog," "I Walk the Line," and more.

"Mary's Wedding" by Stephen Massicotte (August 21 – September 1) is an award-winning love story that begins the night before Mary's wedding. In her dreams, Mary recalls encountering a handsome young farm boy sheltering in a barn during a thunderstorm. Mary and Charlie soon discover the profound power of first love. Although war parts the lovers, they stay connected through their letters and their dreams, searching for a place where the uncertainties of battle and the costs of war can't find them. “Mary's Wedding” is a beautifully poetic story of the resilience love can bring.

"The Stranger" by Agatha Christie (September 4 – October 20). Enid questions her seven-year engagement and is looking for a bit of spark in her lackluster life. Enter Gerald Strange, a handsome and charming gentleman who shares her longing for adventure and may be the man to sweep her off of her feet. Is Gerald the answer to her wishes or a path to disaster? This recently discovered work is Agatha Christie's own adaptation of her short story "Philomel Cottage." In this intimate psychological thriller, the queen of mystery reminds us that not everyone is who they seem.

Additional information on the 2024 season, creative teams, and casts will be announced on the theater's website in the coming weeks. Season ticket information will be available in the new year, and individual and student ticket sales will begin on March 1, 2024. Group leaders may make reservations for 15 or more by phoning the Box Office on weekdays at (920) 868-3287. To order a Gift Certificate, learn curtain times, ticket prices and more, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.