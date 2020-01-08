Peninsula Players Announces 2020 Winter Play Reading Series

Peninsula Players Theatre announces the 2020 season of The Play's the Thing, a winter play reading series presented to Door County audiences. Fully cast readings of the plays will perform at Björklunden at 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor Mondays, February 3, March 2 and April 6 at 7 p.m. General seating is available; there is no admission fee.

"Peninsula Players Theatre is excited to celebrate 10 years of bringing arts programming to audiences in our traditional off-season," said Managing Director Brian Kelsey. "We are thrilled that the collaboration with Door County Reads that began 10 years ago remains fully embraced by the community. Once again, a variety of plays have been lined up by our Artistic Director Greg Vinkler for all to enjoy. Over the years, past play readings included theatrical gems and new works that delighted attendees."

Scheduled for Monday, February 3, is a reading of "Popcorn Falls," a new comedy by James Hindman. Can the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls save themselves from bankruptcy by putting on a show? "Popcorn Falls" is produced with support from and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of "Virgil Wander" by Leif Engel.

"We are delighted to once again partner with Door County Reads and introduce 'Popcorn Falls' to audiences," Kelsey said.

The Play's the Thing 2020 series also includes "Haunted: The Great Lakes Ghost Project" by Joe Zettelmaier, which will perform Monday, March 2 and "Eternity" by Wisconsin native Michael Cochran on Monday, April 6.

The casts for "Popcorn Falls," "Haunted: The Great Lakes Ghost Project" and "Eternity" are yet to be announced.

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre.

Door County Reads is in its tenth year, having grown out of the Library and Peninsula Players partnership to bring The Big Read to Door County for three years. A full listing of events is available at www.doorcountyreads.org.







