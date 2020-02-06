POPCORN FALLS Sets Attendance Record at Peninsula Players Theatre

. The new two-person comedy is set in the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. An arts grant can save the town, but the Mayor and other townsfolks must mount a play within a week. Peninsula Players Theatre presented a reading of James Hindman 's "Popcorn Falls" on Monday, February 3, to a capacity crowd at BjörklundenThe new two-person comedy is set in the sleepy town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. An arts grant can save the town, but the Mayor and other townsfolks must mount a play within a week.

"It was very exciting to see so many members of the community who have embraced our winter programming," said Brian Kelsey, Peninsula Players managing director. "Tonight's audience was the largest we've hosted, with standing room only for some, and for the first time, we had to turn away several people. We have no immediate plans to move to another venue for future readings, so we suggest patrons arrive early to secure a seat."

"Popcorn Falls" was produced with the support of and in coordination with Door County Reads and its exploration of "Virgil Wander" by Leif Engel.

Joe Foust ("The 39 Steps," "A Trick of the Light") and Neil Simon ("A Trick of the Light," "Once a Ponzi Time"). The cast was under the direction of Participating in the reading were Peninsula Players veteran performers("The 39 Steps," "A Trick of the Light") and("A Trick of the Light," "Once a Ponzi Time"). The cast was under the direction of Greg Vinkler , the Peninsula Players' artistic director who read the stage directions.

"Popcorn Falls" is part of the Peninsula Players winter program, The Play's the Thing, and is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries and operating funds from Peninsula Players Theatre

The Play's the Thing 2020 series also includes "Haunted: The Great Lakes Ghost Project" by Michigan playwright Joe Zettelmaier, which will perform on Monday, March 2, and "Eternity" by Wisconsin native Michael Cochran on Monday, April 6. Both will begin at 7 p.m. at Björklunden. Seating is limited. Donationa appreciated.

Peninsula Players Theatre is America's Oldest Professional Resident Summer Theatre. The Play's the Thing is part of the Players' continuing winter outreach programming, presenting professional play readings for the public. Season and group tickets are now on sale for the 2020 season. Single ticket sales begin on March 1. Learn more about Peninsula Players 2020 season at www.peninsulaplayers.com





