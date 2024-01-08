Overture Center and Madison Reading Project Hold January Book Drive in Conjunction With THE RAINBOW FISH

Madison Reading Project donation bins will be set up at Overture Center from Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 20.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Overture Center for the Arts will host a book drive in partnership with Madison Reading Project in conjunction with its production of “The Rainbow Fish,” coming up on Saturday, Jan. 20. Madison Reading Project donation bins will be set up at Overture Center from Tuesday, Jan. 9 through Saturday, Jan. 20 to encourage patrons to donate to the book drive.

“I remember reading ‘The Rainbow Fish' with my daughters when they were younger and the joy they experienced from this beautiful story,” said Shari Gasper, Overture's communications director. “Partnering with Madison Reading Project gives us an opportunity to promote literacy, provide access to books and, ultimately, share the joys of reading with children throughout our community.”

Guests can help by buying a brand-new kid's book (check out Madison Reading Project's most-wanted books wish list) and donate when attending an Overture performance. Be sure to reach out to the amazing local bookstores, such as Lake City Books, Mystery To Me, Leopold's Books Bar Caffe or Kismet.

“We want to shine a light on our amazing community and encourage people to not only help us collect books bought locally, but also support local businesses when they visit our bins,” says Ann Christianson, Book Drive coordinator. “To make it easy to donate books, you can purchase from our wish list via our website or through local bookstores.”

Madison Reading Project is a nonprofit organization with a mission to connect our community with free books and literacy enrichment programs that ignite a love for reading. Visit madisonreadingproject.com to get involved.

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's production of “The Rainbow Fish” includes an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story as well as two of the author's companion tales, “Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea” and “Opposites.”



Recommended For You