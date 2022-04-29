Northern Sky Theater Welcomes Lisa Schlenker As Production Company Manager

Northern Sky Theater has announced that Lisa Schlenker will join the company as Production Company Manager and Resident Designer. Schlenker brings a wealth of experience to bear on this newly created position, in which her duties include managing the theater's design and production processes; organizing the company's staff and production budget; and managing production logistics, inventory, and space scheduling.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have Lisa in this position," said managing director Dave Maier. "We've been working with Lisa as a designer for ten seasons, and we are so excited to have her with our company year-round. She brings a ton of valuable expertise to the position, and it'll be a real gift to have her around full-time."

Schlenker has worked in the world of Milwaukee theater for over three decades, in roles that included production management oversight, prop and scenic design, and construction. She is also renown for mentoring emerging young professionals. Most recently engaged as Florentine Opera Company's Production Manager, Lisa also cowrote (with Sandra Strawn) the book The Properties Director's Tool Kit. Recent design work at Northern Sky includes: Dad's Season Tickets, The Fisherman's Daughters, Whatever Happened to Karl Janko?, and Naked Radio.

Schlenker said, "For me, this new adventure combines my two great loves in the theatre: making stuff and nurturing people. To me, there's so much joy in hands-on design and creative work, telling stories with wonderful directors, actors, musicians, composers, and writers. I've been delighted by Northern Sky's growth in the years I've been a guest designer here, and seeing long range plans for our future is very exciting. It's a future I am thrilled to be a part of, and this new step feels like I'm returning home to the embrace of family."