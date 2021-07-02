Northern Sky Theater Announces Filmed Offerings In 2021

For the first time in the company's thirty-year history, Northern Sky Theater is offering full, filmed performances of all of its summer and fall shows. Each show will be available virtually for one week following the close of that show's in-person performances. The first show to be offered in filmed format is The Fisherman's Daughters, which will run virtually July 12-18 after closing for in-person performances on July 10.

"This is really a silver lining of the Covid pandemic," said development director Holly Feldman. "Under normal circumstances, union rules make it financially impossible for us to offer filmed performances. But this year-and possibly only this year-those factors have changed, so we're able to offer filmed versions of each of our shows."

In addition, there are several different issues that this opportunity will allow Northern Sky to address in 2021. First, due to scheduling adjustments this year, patrons are unable to catch all summer offerings in one week.

The filmed versions of each shows will allow vacationing patrons to see all the season's shows. Second, the online offerings offer viewing opportunities to those who can't attend in person due to mobility, illness, or distance. Finally, the filmed shows will provide an alternative to the companies rain checks/refunds (usually offered in the case of inclement weather), saving the company up to $9,000.

Northern Sky has also confirmed plans to make the filmed versions of its five 2021 performances available to the residents at Good Samaritan Society - Scandia Village and at the Pete and Jillaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center. "I know several residents who will be thrilled that these performances are being brought directly to our center," stated Jodi Falk, Recreation Therapist with Door County Medical Center. The high-quality video offerings are filmed during live performances, giving them a vibrant, in-person quality. All videos will be created by Bill Youmans of Door County Digital.

The Fisherman's Daughters, which plays virtually July 12-18, is written by Door County playwright Katie Dahl. The show tells the story of two sisters living in Fish Creek in 1908 whose relationship is put to the test when the state of Wisconsin attempts to claim their family homestead as part of Peninsula State Park.

Filmed performance tickets are $21 for a one-time viewing link, which may be used any time during the one-week window. Tickets will be available online at www.NorthernSkyTheater.com or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 3pm to 7pm.

