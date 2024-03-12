MAMMA MIA!, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set For Fox Cities P.A.C. 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has unveiled the 2024-25 Season. It features Wisconsin Broadway premieres and various live performing arts experiences that tell stories through different art forms, bringing patrons closer to the arts, performers, fellow audience members and themselves. The announcement includes the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America – Fox Cities Series, the Boldt Arts Alive! Series, the Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series and the Viewpoint Speaker Series.

BOLDT ARTS ALIVE! SERIES

The Boldt Arts Alive! Series encourages patrons of all ages, backgrounds and interests to share a variety of live theatrical experiences. Audiences will come together in vibrant cultural celebrations featuring skilled artists that promote understanding and acceptance.

Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring The Carnegie Hall Ensemble

Thursday, October 17, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Honor the history of big band and jazz music, Carnegie Hall and the legacy of Tony Bennett as Michael Feinstein pays a heartfelt, multimedia tribute to his friend, the beloved singer. Hear Bennett's iconic songs come to life with Feinstein's dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the Carnegie Hall Ensemble. Join us in paying homage to an era of classic songwriting, persevering the rich heritage represented in hits including "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," "I Get a Kick Out of You” and more.

This show is not affiliated with the Tony Bennett Estate.

Bill Blagg presents Family Magic

Saturday, October 19, 2024

2:00 p.m.

Bring the whole family to experience a magical afternoon filled with laughter, wonder and endless surprises as renowned magician Bill Blagg presents Family Magic. With a unique blend of mind-bending magic, comedy and audience participation, this is an unforgettable, awe-inspiring adventure for all ages!

Cirque Kalabanté Afrique en Cirque

Friday, January 31, 2025

7:30 p.m.

You'll be in awe of acrobats executing gravity-defying moves accompanied by contemporary sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion and kora in an unforgettable journey inspired by daily life in Guinea. Share the beauty, youth and artistry of African culture.

DRUMLine Live

Thursday, February 13, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance and cry with this musical roller coaster ride that hits every emotion. Featured on SHAQ-TACULAR Spectacular New Year's Eve Virtual Reality Special, at Coachella with Beyonce, and on Beyonce's Homecoming Documentary on Netflix, DRUMLine Live combines hip-hop, pop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more with a unique style of drumming and lively choreography.

An Evening With Mandy Gonzalez

Thursday, February 27, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Your breath will be taken away as film, TV and stage actor, and author of young adult novel series FEARLESS, Mandy Gonzalez, delights in a memorable serenade. On Broadway, Mandy played Elphaba in Wicked and originated the role of Nina Rosario in In The Heights. Come celebrate Mandy's message of inclusivity and positivity in a night of music-making.

An Evening with Time For Three and the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra

Saturday, March 8, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Enjoy a redefining night of classical music with GRAMMY and Emmy-winning ensemble Time For Three with the Fox Valley Symphony Orchestra. Hear classic and contemporary sounds tugging on your heartstrings through an emotional blend of instruments and voices. You'll experience firsthand how music transcends time, backgrounds and personal experience in this collaborative performance.

Katha Dance Theatre: Prakritir Pratisodh – Nature's Revenge!

Saturday, April 12, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Find yourself drawn into the emotionally compelling story presented in a series of dance vignettes exploring nature's elements and how their balance, or lack thereof, impacts our lives.

Join the cultural celebration and explore the traditional yet innovative art form of Kathak, the Indian classical dance style.

MENASHA CORPORATION SPOTLIGHT SERIES

The Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series showcases talented artists across a variety of disciplines and brings an inviting, engaging experience to the forefront in the beautiful Kimberly-Clark Theater. Audiences enjoy a closer proximity to the artists, enhancing the connection of the shared experiences.

Joshua Kane Performs Edgar Allan Poe's Tales of Terror

Thursday, October 24, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Get ready for dark tales illuminated by theatrical fire in Joshua Kane's compelling performance of Poe's “Tell-Tale Heart,” “Cask of Amontillado,” “The Raven” and more. Punctuated with lively anecdotes about the author's swift descent into madness, this highly-interactive evening takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride of spine-tingling thrills and laughter.

Jenny Thiel Cabaret

Friday, February 21, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Pull up a chair and enjoy a cabaret-style experience with jazz vocalist, Jenny Thiel and a five-piece band. Enhance the inviting ambiance of the Kimberly-Clark Theater by joining fellow patrons in sharing the magic of the performing arts.

The Improvised Broadway Musical

Friday, February 28, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Build a brand-new musical on the spot! Your suggestions determine the characters, plot, singing, dancing and everything in between. Together with your fellow patrons and musical theater/improv community, participate in the premiere of a never-before-seen musical that YOU help create.

Songs and Stories of the Black Wolf – Wade Fernandez

Thursday, March 20, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Soar around the world through multiple genres of music, all with Menominee Indian Reservation roots alongside Wade Fernandez/Wiciwen Apis-Mahwaew (Walks With The Black Wolf). Feel at peace as you embrace culture, music and honoring Grandmother Earth with this award-winning artist and educator.

Save 20% by purchasing three or more titles from the Boldt Arts Alive! Series and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series with the new Flex Pass. Pay in full now or choose the convenient payment plan. See foxcitiespac.com/flexpass for details.

VIEWPOINT SPEAKER SERIES

The Viewpoint Speaker Series will inspire you with fresh perspectives, forge connections through shared stories, and foster a deeper sense of appreciation and understanding. Hear from compelling speakers sharing powerful personal narratives and vivid visuals in Thrivent Hall.

In Search of Lost Cities: Albert Lin

Tuesday, November 12, 2024

7:30 p.m.

Uncover secrets of the past with this modern-day explorer and host of “Lost Cities Revealed With Albert Lin." Satisfy your curiosity by joining the intrepid amputee and research scientist in an adventure from Mongolia to the Mayan jungle, unearthing lost cultural stories and ancient wisdom through the latest technology.

70 Years of Everest: Peter Hillary

Tuesday, February 11, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Hear authentic, spine-tingling, often hilarious stories about what it takes to travel to the ends of the Earth from a member of one of the great mountaineering families. Discover what led Peter to summit Everest, survive avalanches, ski to the South Pole, and live a life of philanthropy.

The Untold Story of Sharks: Jess Cramp

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

7:30 p.m.

Dive into the vibrant waters of the South Pacific and admire sharks through vivid stories and photography. You'll feel a sense of wonder exploring the beautiful underwater world and its mysteries from breeding grounds to saving sharks.

Packages for the Viewpoint Speaker Series are now on sale. Save 20% and secure your seats when you purchase the Viewpoint Speaker Series Package. Pay in full now or choose the convenient payment plan. Tickets to individual presentations will go on sale to the public at a later date.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

KIMBERLY-CLARK BROADWAY ACROSS AMERICA – FOX CITIES SERIES

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America — Fox Cities Series features the best of national touring Broadway productions. This series highlights the magic of Broadway right in your own backyard.

Mrs. Doubtfire

November 19-24, 2024

Wisconsin Premiere

Everyone's favorite Scottish nanny is headed to the Fox Cities in “a feel-good, family-friendly comedy that delivers” (The Hollywood Reporter). Based on the beloved film, it's “the lovable, big-hearted musical comedy we need right now” (Chicago Tribune) – one that proves we're better together.

MAMMA MIA!

December 17-22, 2024

A mother. A daughter. 3 possible dads.

And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

For nearly 25 years, people all around the world have fallen in love with the characters, the story and the timeless hits of ABBA that make MAMMA MIA! the ultimate feel-good show.

Disney's The Lion King

January 8-26, 2025

Season Ticket Holder performances: January 8-14, 2025

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the phenomenon of Disney's The Lion King, and now you can, too, when the Fox Cities' best-loved musical returns. Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, this landmark musical event brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway. Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice. There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

Some Like it Hot

March 11-16, 2025

Wisconsin Premiere

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Some Like it Hot is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like it Hot is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

A Beautiful Noise

April 29 - May 4, 2025

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A Beautiful Noise is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and “Sweet Caroline,” an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway – and head out on the road across America.

MJ The Musical

June 3-8, 2025

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to the Fox Cities as MJ, the multi-Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

Broadway Season Ticket Packages start at $247.61 for the five-show package and $289.56 for the six-show package which includes Disney's The Lion King. Season Ticket Holders receive many benefits including guaranteed seat location, priority offers to newly added performances, invitation-only events, flexible ticket exchanges, an interest-free payment plan option, convenient automatic package renewal and more.

For questions, patrons can stop into the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's ticket office Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. For easy access, search and download the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center mobile app through a phone's app store.

COMMUNITY FIRST COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT SERIES

To further conversations inspired through live performances, the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center offers interactive workshops and activities for community members of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests through the Community First Community Engagement Series. For the most up-to-date information on these community engagement opportunities, visit foxcitiespac.com/events-tickets/community-engagement/.