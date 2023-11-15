Kal Schimmers And Joe The Drummer to Perform at Fox Cities P.A.C.

​

Fox Cities Performing Arts Center will present Kal Schimmers and Joe the Drummer on Friday, January 12, 2024 in the Kimberly-Clark Theater.

Kal Schimmers, the 19-year-old La Crosse based alternative pop/rock artist returns to Appleton! This Mile of Music favorite has recorded four songs in Nashville, toured the Midwest, and gained nearly 60,000 followers on TikTok! Kal's performances will showcase his classic hits and a new album, resonating deeply with audience members. His heartfelt and emotional lyrics are sure to pull listeners in close to give them the experience of a lifetime.

After spending four years of creating music on his own, Kal is happy to collaborate with Joe the Drummer. The two musicians formed an instant connection over music and enjoy working together. Joe helped Kal evolve and take his music to a new level. "He's helped inspire me, and we motivate each other," Kal said. "When people come to my shows, they want to get on their feet and dance because of the drums."

The Green Bay based genre-bending group, PEGASIS, will open for Kal. This group, also a Mile of Music favorite, features a vocal trio of sisters, a bassist and a drummer. Their music is inspired by the diversity found within the world of music.

Tickets start at $30 and may be purchased beginning Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. on Click Here, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton. The ticket office holiday hours are as follows: November 21-22, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., November 23-24, closed. The ticket office will return to normal hours of operation on November 25: Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT KAL SCHIMMERS

Kal Schimmers has always been surrounded by music - Kal's father and brother have been playing the guitar for years, with his dad playing in many bands. Channeling his creativity, Kal picked up a guitar and started making music at 15 years old. Music gave Kal a sense of purpose, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Before long, he become more recognizable in the community.

After playing live for a year, Kal had the opportunity to play outside of Mondo! Bar & Retail during Mile of Music in August 2020. Kal saw this as a full-circle moment as he initially began his music career in Appleton. Being a part of a big music celebration like Mile of Music was eye-opening for Kal as he saw what music meant for so many people. It's when he realized music was his calling.

Shortly after graduating, Kal booked a flight to Nashville, Tennessee and recorded four songs. His first song, "Heart Drop," is one that he is incredibly proud of as it was a way of getting people's attention with something different and unique. Kal's other singles include, "Rerun," "College Ave" and "Lullabye."

Kal has continued writing and poured everything he had into his music. Sharing his creativity online, Kal gained a large following on TikTok, amassing more than 700k likes and nearly 60,000 followers. His popularity spread to other platforms including Instagram and Spotify. He enjoys being in a creative space where artists can share their work, connect and inspire people from all over.

Kal now lives in La Crosse and he plays many shows locally. He and Joe are working in the studio on new music to be released in time for the show on January 12, 2024.

Social Media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

ABOUT JOE THE DRUMMER

Born with rhythm in his veins, Joe The Drummer's musical journey began when he got his first drum kit at 8 years old. Rooted in the classic rock rhythms of Guns 'N' Roses and Led Zeppelin, Joe's style has evolved, drawing contemporary inspiration from the dynamic performances of Luke Holland with Falling in Reverse.

As the backbone of the Kal Schimmers duo, not only does he lay down the beats that drive their sound, but the passion he encompasses in his playing brings the band's energy to new heights. Having rocked festivals across Wisconsin, including Mile of Music and Ashley for the Arts, Joe now casts his gaze towards the dream of performing on a tour across the country.

ABOUT PEGASIS

PEGASIS was formed by sisters Rissel, Yaina and Marvelis Peguero Almonte, with guitarist Matt Hillman. They started composing and performing together in 2017. In 2023, they added bassist Tony Pesavento and drummer Jeremy Seelig. Influenced by all types of music, PEGASIS reflects that inspiration in their original compositions. From jazz to funk, rock to classical, hip hop to bolero, bachata to reggaeton, and even EDM, PEGASIS draws influences from every corner of the world of music.

Growing in popularity, PEGASIS was nominated at the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards for best world/ska/reggae artist. The band has performed at various festivals and venues including the Fox Jazz Fest, Riverfront Jazz Festival, Oshkosh Jazz Fest, The Grand Theater, Weidner Center for the Performing Arts, Thelma Center for the Performing Arts, Minton's Playhouse (NYC), SoHo House West Hollywood (LA) and more.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Where the Arts Come Alive!

