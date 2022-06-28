Green Bay Southwest Actress And St. Francis Xavier Actor Perform At The Jimmy Awards in New York City!

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced Amelia Gibbons and Josh Thone made their debut on a Broadway stage at NHSMTA/Jimmy Awards hosted by Broadway and Disney+ actress Kate Reinders in New York City Monday night.

Nominated for their leading performances at their high school and chosen through a separate process, the pair represented the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an educational initiative of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center. At the national level, they had the opportunity to learn from professionals in a week of workshops, compete for scholarships and perform on stage at the Minskoff Theater (currently the Broadway home to Disney's The Lion King). The duo also had the opportunity to see a Broadway show, eat dinner at the famous Sardi's restaurant and see their photos in lights on a billboard in Times Square.

Amelia Gibbons was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actress for her role as Rosie Mulligan in Green Bay Southwest's production of Mamma Mia! Amelia will be a senior next fall at Green Bay Southwest High School. Amelia performed in the tribute production number at The Jimmy Awards.

Josh Thone was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Lead Actor for his role as Seymour Krelborn in St. Francis Xavier's production of Little Shop of Horrors. Josh isa recent graduate of St. Francis Xavier High School with plans to study Musical Theater at Viterbo University in La Crosse this fall. Josh was part of the musical production number at The Jimmy Awards.

Fox Cities P.A.C. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen said, "These incredibly talented students have had a unique opportunity to explore the world of Broadway on and off the stage, guided by seasoned professionals. This experience demonstrated the power of the arts, bringing and uniting individuals together from across the country, celebrating their differences and similarities through song and dance. We can't wait to see what the future has in store for them!"

Throughout the 2021-22 school year, 24 local high schools participated in the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program, an education initiative that builds confidence, collaboration and creativity while supporting and celebrating the achievements of high school musical theater throughout Northeast Wisconsin.

This year's participating high schools included: Ashwaubenon, Brillion, De Pere, Denmark, Fond du Lac, Fox Valley Lutheran, Green Bay East, Green Bay Southwest, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Little Chute, Luxemburg-Casco, Mishicot, Neenah, New London, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, Preble, Pulaski, Southern Door, St. Francis Xavier, St. Mary Catholic, Weyauwega-Fremont and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

During the program year, participating students had the opportunity to attend workshops with professional artists, to ask questions and explore different aspects of theater, giving them a deeper understanding of the live performing arts industry. A team of trained adjudicators attended the participating schools' musical productions and provided educational feedback. Schools and students were celebrated at a red carpet, Tony Awards style showcase on May 7, 2022.

The Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program is an educational initiative of the Fox Cities P.A.C. with support from corporate partner Fox Communities Credit Union.

Additional partners in this program include the Nicolet National Bank, Angelo and Jennifer Ninivaggi, Schneider Foundation, WE Energies Foundation and Wipfli, LLP.

Center programming is supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and National Endowment for the Arts.

Programs like the Center Stage High School Musical Theater Program are also supported in part by contributions to the Center's Annual Partner Campaign.

The Jimmy Awards/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships. Presented by The Broadway League Foundation, the NHSMTA invites one Best Actress and one Best Actor nominee from each local regional ceremony to New York City for a week-long theatre intensive that includes coaching, training, and rehearsing led by some of Broadway's most accomplished professionals. Nominees spent one week in New York City from Monday, June 20, 2022, through Tuesday, June28, 2022. Throughout the week, their combined efforts led to one extraordinary talent showcase performed live in front of an audience on a Broadway stage. The thirteenth annual Jimmy Awards took place on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Minskoff Theatre. For more information, please visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and multicultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts.