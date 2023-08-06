GUYS ON ICE Receives State Proclamation From Representative Joel Kitchens In Honor of 25th Anniversary

On July 23, Northern Sky Theater hosted a fundraising event at which the 25th Anniversary of their musical Guys on Ice was celebrated. During this event, Representative Joel Kitchens presented a celebratory citation by the assembly to the composer of the show, James Kaplan.

In his presentation, Representative Kitchens said, “My wife Sherry and I have been huge fans of Guys on Ice since we first saw it back in the early days of this production. I've seen it many times over the years including one time in my hotel room in Madison on PBS. It's such a Wisconsin classic, combining humor with a sweet message and deeper meaning along with outstanding performances. It's really an honor for me to play a little role in [celebrating] it and to hang around with some of these tremendously talented people that made it happen.”

CITATION BY THE ASSEMBLY

Guys on Ice – 25th Anniversary

WHEREAS, Guys on Ice debuted in Ephraim Village Hall in the fall of 1998, with support and partial funding from the Wisconsin Sesquicentennial Commission, produced jointly by Milwaukee Repertory and American Folklore Theatre, now known as Northern Sky, and has continued to be a successful musical for twenty-five years; and

WHEREAS, Guys on Ice gives folks a glimpse into a Northern Wisconsin tradition of sitting in a shanty on a frozen lake and discussing the Packers with your buddies over a cold beer waiting for something to bite your line; and

WHEREAS, Guys on Ice has been produced, not only across the entire State of Wisconsin but across the nation, in New York, Texas, California, and many more states, showcasing the endearing friendship between Lloyd and Marvin as they joke and discuss life; and

WHEREAS, Guys on Ice was written by Fred Alley, conceived and researched by Frederick Heide, composed by James Kaplan, and directed/choreographed by Jeff Herbst, together they created a show with heartfelt moments and laughter that has captivated audiences for twenty-five years; now,

THEREFORE, Representative Joel Kitchens, along with Governor Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Speaker Pro Tempore Kevin Petersen, celebrate the 25 years of the Guys on Ice musical.

Guys on Ice is currently showing at Northern Sky's Gould Theater through September 1 on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. More production and ticket information can be found online at Click Here or via phone at (920) 854-6117. Ticket office hours are 1-8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 4-8 p.m. Saturday.

About Northern Sky Theater

Northern Sky Theater is a non-profit professional theater organization that produces original musical shows in repertory from June through August both outdoor in Peninsula State Park and indoor at their Gould Theater. Northern Sky continues its performances into the fall with shows at the Gould Theater September through October and over the Christmas holiday.

Northern Sky events are supported in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Photo Credit: Len Villano

