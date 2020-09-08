Fox Cities P.A.C. Asks Community for Support as Congress Reconvenes

Support is needed for Save Our Stages and RESTART Acts.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center is asking arts enthusiasts to voice their support for legislation that can help the live performing arts industry as the effects of COVID-19 are still being felt. The Save Our Stages Act and RESTART Act will have a direct impact in supporting organizations like the Fox Cities P.A.C. as this extended intermission wears on.

According to the Americans for the Arts most recent study in 2016, the nonprofit arts industry contributed $58.4 million in economic activity in the greater Fox Cities Region alone, including supporting 1,613 full-time equivalent jobs and $5.5 million in local and state government revenue. It is critical to continue to support these organizations to ensure they can continue to contribute to the economy for years to come.

"It's important to recognize that in the business of live events and performances, where we often gather in large groups to share in these amazing moments, we were one of the first industries who felt the immediate economic impact of a complete shutdown. As we continue to develop a plan that can bring performers, staff and audiences together again, it's also apparent we will be one of the last industries to return," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President, Maria Van Laanen. "Several plans have been proposed in legislature to address the needs of our industry, we proudly stand in solidarity with venues around the country in asking for assistance as we endure this extended intermission."

Save Our Stages

S. 4258, the Save Our Stages Act, was introduced by Senators Cornyn and Klobuchar. It was designed to make grants eligible to live venue operators, producers, promotors and representatives to directly address the economic effects from COVID-19. These grants can offset operating costs like payroll, utilities and personal protective equipment.

RESTART Act

S. 3814/H.R. 7481, the RESTART Act, was introduced by Senators Young and Bennet in the Senate and Representatives Golden and Kelly in the House, both of which would ensure the survival of independent venues, theatres, and event promoters across the nation. This bill extends the Paycheck Protection Program, established to support small businesses in response to COVID-19, for certain businesses, and it establishes a loan program whereby the Small Business Administration (SBA) shall guarantee loan amounts to certain businesses affected by COVID-19.

These initiatives would assist venues and community theatres, which are completely shuttered small businesses in need of long-term support that provides flexibility for the use of funds due to high overhead costs.

The live event industry is experiencing upwards of 90% revenue loss and will be closed into 2021 due to safety concerns posed by large gatherings. Without support from Congress, 90% of National Independent Venue Association's independent venues across America say they will be forced to close their doors forever.

HOW TO SHOW SUPPORT

The community is encouraged to review the bills and contact their representatives. More information on these bills and their impact on the performing arts industry across the country can be found at saveourstages.com and wemakeevents.com.

Locally, the community can consider a gift to the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Act 2 Fund, designed to help us sustain the organization during its extended intermission.

Support of the Center's Act 2 Fund will:

•Bring educational experiences through the arts to students' desks, whether they are in a classroom or at home

•Ensure top talent continues to provide world-class experience

•Make it possible to bring transformative programs to our community ... and so much more!

Visit foxcitiespac.com/act2fund to give to the Center's Act 2 Fund today.

