Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces Renaming Of Education Series

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center announced the renaming of its Education Series starting with its 2019-20 Season. While students head into a new school year, they will have the opportunity to enjoy the same great Education Series they've come to know and love with the Amcor Education Series.



"The music, the voices, and the dramatic action of the performances presented through the Amcor Education Series, all help to animate the lessons our K-12 students are taught everyday in the classroom. Amcor supports the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's Education Series because live performance expands our understanding of textbook learning, and helps us imagine the world beyond the written page," said Kim Wetzel, Amcor Foundation Director. "We believe every child should have the opportunity to experience the wonder of history, adventure, human drama, and other cultures, coming to life right before them on stage. The Education Series performances spark a child's imagination and ignite the desire to know more."



Formerly the Bemis Company Education Series, the Amcor Education Series was created as a way to connect classroom lessons to live performing arts experiences. Through the creation of resource guides, daytime education programming and professional development for educators, the Center provides educational arts-based learning opportunities for the next generation of community members and patrons. Since its inception, the series has welcomed more than 380,000 students from nearly 500 schools, homeschools and childcare centers from throughout Northeast Wisconsin, upper Michigan and beyond.



"We are so grateful for Amcor's continued support of our Education Series, allowing students to enjoy performances from around the world, topics from science to Shakespeare and inviting them to experience the live performing arts," said Fox Cities P.A.C. President Maria Van Laanen. "This Education Series invites students to engage in performances that help them learn in new ways, grow together through shared experiences and be inspired by the stories they see on stage. Partners like Amcor help to make the series accessible for more students to have this wonderful opportunity each season."



The Amcor Education Series performances are a cornerstone of the Center's mission and are designed specifically to meet Wisconsin Academic Standards for students in grades PreK-12. Performances are selected based on their connection to classroom curriculum, relevancy to current classroom topics and ability to engage students through various art forms. The Center provides study guides and resource materials for all performances and coordinates classroom workshops whenever possible. Ticket prices are subsidized at $5-$7 through the Center's Annual Partner campaign and grant support. Scholarship tickets are available to students and classrooms in need of financial assistance. More information about how Annual Partners support the series is available at foxcitiespac.com/support. The series annually draws an average of 24,000 students from throughout Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

Reservations for the 2019-20 Amcor Education Series are available to public and private schools, state-licensed family or group childcare centers and state-registered home schools. Availability for some performances may be limited. Reservations may be made by calling (920) 730-3726 or online at foxcitiespac.com/education.





