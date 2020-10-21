Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces All-Virtual Amcor Education Series

Providing resources for educators and arts education experiences for students.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced an all virtual 2020-21 Amcor Education Series as part of the Center's commitment to providing educators and students accessible arts education programming.

"The Amcor Education Series has a long history of educating and inspiring students and providing educators with resources that enhance classroom lessons. While we usually welcome thousands of students to our building each year, we are thrilled to be able to adjust to bringing the theater to them, wherever they may be learning," said director of programming and community engagement Amy Gosz. "The Center will provide several virtual opportunities that help to educate and inspire through the arts as well as resources for parents and educators. Each opportunity will be offered free of charge, thanks to the generosity of our partners and supporters of the Act 2 Fund."

Additional programming will be added throughout the season to continue to meet the needs of educators and students. Examples of programming included in the 2020-21 Amcor Education Series include:

Online Resources

Throughout the school year, resources will be added to the Center's website at foxcitiespac.com/education. These resources are made available to educators and parents to engage students in educational arts experiences.

For Educators

Educators are invited to join Virtual Teachers' Lounge Meet-Ups which will include time for networking, sharing best practices for using arts in the classroom and a short arts-integration lesson that teachers can use in their in-person and virtual classrooms.

For Classrooms

Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute's Link Up: The Orchestra Sings

Virtual program includes Professional Development Workshop for teachers

Suggested for grades 3-5

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's MermaidTV

Suggested for grades PreK-2

Third Coast Percussion's Think Outside the Drum

Suggested for grades 2-12

The Magic Science Lab with Bill Blagg

Suggested for grades 2-5

More information about the Amcor Education Series, and how educators can register, is available at foxcitiespac.com/education.

