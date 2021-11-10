FUN HOME Will Be Performed at UW-Green Bay Next Week

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Theatre & Music programs have come together to produce the Broadway hit musical Fun Home. Running for one weekend only, Fun Home will open Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. with additional performances on November 18, 19 & 20 at 7:30 p.m. Performed by UW-Green Bay students, Fun Home is directed by John Mariano with choreography by Denise Carlson Gardner. The pit band is comprised of UW-Green Bay Music students and is under the musical direction of Courtney Sherman. Fun Home is the second production of UW-Green Bay Theatre and Dance' 2021-2022 season.

In 2015, Fun Home was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, winning five, including best musical. An autobiographical story, Fun Home was adapted from the award-winning 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Alison Bechdel. With music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Lisa Kron, Fun Home is a coming out story as well as a coming-of-age story. In her mid-40s, Alison tells the story of her life through memories of growing up at the Bechdel Funeral Home or "fun home." Alison explores her relationship with her father, his repressed desires, and the damage and pain caused by family secrets. At the heart of the story is Alison's sexual development and coming out and the connection with her father's repression of his own sexuality and his subsequent suicide.

Due to the mature themes and language, this production is recommended for ages 14+. Saturday's performance will be preceded by a panel discussion on social justice, psychology, and LQBTQ+ rights and issues, featuring UW-Green Bay faculty and community professionals. All audience members attending will be required to wear a mask or face covering during the performance and at all times while inside campus buildings, in accordance with UW-Green Bay campus policy. One section of the theatre will be reserved for those who wish to practice social distancing.

Tickets for Fun Home are $30 in advance for adults and $33 at the door. Seniors and students can purchase tickets for $25 in advance or $28 at the door. UW-Green Bay students are $18 in advance or at the door. Tickets can be purchased at University Ticketing Services located in the UW-Green Bay University Union. Tickets can also be purchased over the phone by calling 920-465-2400 or online at www.ticketstaronline.com. Performances begin at 7:30 each evening, November 18-20. Patrons who wish to purchase tickets in the socially distanced section can only do so through University Ticketing. Tickets for this section are not available online. Additional information about the production and ticket reservation information can be found at www.uwgb.edu/theatre.