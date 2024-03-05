Donny Osmond Announces Tour Date At The Fox Cities P.A.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents Donny Osmond on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Tickets may be purchased starting Friday, March 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. on ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT Donny Osmond

Donny Osmond has become a worldwide music legend. He has sold more than 100 million records, received 33 gold records and has performed to millions of fans around the globe during his illustrious six-decade long music career and shows no signs of stopping.

December of 2024 will mark the return to the stage for Donny at the famed Edinburgh Playhouse in Scotland as he, once again, headlines in Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. During his six-year run from 1992-1997 with this award-winning musical, he broke records with more than 2,000 performances in the U.S. and Canada. But this time, Donny will be playing the Elvis inspired role of “Pharoah.”

In December of 2021, Donny returned to live theater in the iconic "Pantoland" at the Palladium in London, receiving accolades and stellar reviews and awards for his turn as "The Wizard of Pantomime."

His latest album, “Start Again” which debuted in the fall of 2021, marks a milestone 65th album for the performer. The 12 track Pop/R&B "Start Again" is Donny's first full-length solo album in seven years and was entirely co-written and produced by Donny. It features collaborations with such notable performers as Charlie Wilson and Pierre Bensusan and songwriters 9am, Ant Clemons, Dalton Diehl, Jason Mater, Jonas Myrin, Larrance Dopson, Ne-Yo, Seth Reger, Space Primates and Amy Wadge.

Currently, Donny headlines his award-winning solo residency at Harrah's Las Vegas which was voted Best New Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production by the public in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal. Donny's Harrah's Las Vegas show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest showstopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration. Prior to his solo show, for 11 years, Donny performed at the Flamingo Las Vegas with his sister, Marie. The long running show received many accolades during their run including “Best Show,” "Best Singer,” "Best Band," and "Best Dancers.”

Donny has notably entertained a vast array of audiences with his varied career choices. He has starred on Broadway as Gaston in Disney's Beauty and the Beast and hosted multiple Emmy-nominated television shows. The critically acclaimed song Captain Li Shang's “I'll Make a Man Out of You” from the Disney film “Mulan” was sung by Donny. The song and Donny's vocal performance has received accolades from around the globe and ranks as one of the most popular and enduring Disney tunes of all time.

Donny stunned audiences across America when it was revealed that he was the very first entertainer cast, as well as the fan favorite “Peacock,” on the hit Fox musical competition show “The Masked Singer.” The show debuted in 2019 as the most well-rated reality show in more than ten years of American television. Donny finished the show runner-up to rap and R&B singer, T-Pain. A mere 10 years earlier, in 2009, Donny was crowned Dancing with the Stars champion at the height of its popularity with an estimated 37 million viewers weekly.

Donny incorporated an improv segment in his live show when he turns everything over to the audience. They can select any song from any of his 65 albums, and he performs whatever they ask for. The audience gets to hear what they want to hear. The legendary singer, performer and actor has recently completed his award-winning solo show to sold out select U.S. markets this past summer of 2023 while celebrating 60 years in show business and is planning to announce the cities for his 2024 U.S. Summer Tour very soon.

Donny is one of the most recognized entertainers in the world with his multi-generational worldwide fan base as reflected in the 100 million plus annual hits on his official website, Donny.com, and social media sites.

Donny and Debbie, his wife of 46 years, have five children and fourteen grandchildren.

ABOUT THE FOX CITIES PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts and cultural education organization located in downtown Appleton, provides a premier venue for live performing arts. Since 2002, the Center has proudly served as a multicultural gathering place for the community to engage in educational opportunities while enhancing a greater understanding and appreciation of life through the live performing arts.