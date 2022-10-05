Czech And Slovak International Voice Competition Announced At The Weidner For 10th Anniversary

The Sharon Resch Institute of Music at UW-Green Bay welcomes The American International Czech and Slovak Voice Competition for its 10th anniversary at The Weidner on Oct. 14-16, 2022. This one-of-a-kind event promotes Czech and Slovak vocal repertoire to young classical singers, as well as raises awareness of the unique and culturally rich heritage of the music and the region. The event is free to attend and open to the public.

The competition is open to singers from around the world. It will take place in three rounds over three days (Oct. 14, 15 and 16) in Fort Howard Hall at The Weidner.

Preliminaries - Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 | 10 am

Semi-finals - Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 | 10 am

Finals - Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022 | 10 am

Finale Concert - Sunday, October 16, 2022 | 2 pm

The competition closes with a 10th Anniversary concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, in Fort Howard Hall of The Weidner featuring the three top winners of the competition, The Weidner Philharmonic String Quartet and guest artists, Grace Kahl, soprano, Mathew Markham, baritone, Courtney Sherman, soprano, Timothy Cheek, pianist. Admission to the concert is free.

Contestants are vying to win $15,000 in prize money and perform in front of an international panel of esteemed judges including musicians, vocalists, teachers, conductors and opera directors.

Founded in 2003 by UW-Green Bay professor emeritus Sarah Meredith-Livingston, this biennial competition is made possible through the dedication and support of producer Sharon Chmel Resch, and The Sharon Resch Foundation.

The competition also has received international recognition. Resch, producer of the voice competition and a former Broadway dancer who is of Czech heritage, was the recipient of the prestigious Trebbia Foundation Award in March 2017, for her work with the competition. The honor included a celebration and dinner at Prague Castle in the Czech Republic, which was televised live on Czech national television.

The Weidner at UW-Green Bay is known for its elegant design and the acoustic excellence of its 2,000-seat main hall, Cofrin Family Hall. It also houses two smaller performance spaces, the Fort Howard recital hall and the Jean Weidner Theatre, along with a dance studio and Grand Foyer. The Weidner Center has a distinct benefit in being part of a leading institution of higher learning. The Weidner Center is home for UW-Green Bay Music and Theatre and Dance programs, community events and productions, and performances by visiting artists and touring companies.