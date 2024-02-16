Cast Set For Peninsula Players Theatre's 4000 DAYS

Peninsula Players Theatre has announced the cast for “4000 Days” by Peter Quilter, its second offering of The Play's The Thing, the theater's winter play reading series. Actors La Shawn Banks and Patrick Michael Tierney make their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts in “4000 Days” and are joined by Karen Moeller, who returns for her second season of The Play’s The Thing. "4000 Days" is under the direction of Artistic Director Linda Fortunato and will perform on Monday, March 4, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. at Björklunden – 7590 Boynton Lane, Baileys Harbor. There is no admission fee, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Donations are welcome.

“4000 Days” centers on Michael, who has been in a coma for three weeks and is watched over by his mother and his partner. The two are united in their grief and their strong dislike of one another. But they both have to deal with the unexpected when Michael wakes. Tierney will portray Michael, who is recovering from a blood clot that unexpectedly formed in his brain, and Banks is cast as Paul, his well-meaning partner of over a decade. Rounding out the ensemble is Moeller as Michael’s mother, Carol.

Banks has spent eight seasons with Wisconsin’s American Players Theatre, where he performed in “The Taming of the Shrew,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “The Book of Will,” “Oedipus” and more. He recently performed in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of “A Moon for the Misbegotten.” His other credits include working with Asolo Repertory Theatre, Children's Theatre of Madison, Indiana Repertory Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre, Mark Taper Forum, Writers' Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and About Face Theatre.

Moeller made her Peninsula Players Theatre debut last winter in the reading of “i.” She calls Sturgeon Bay home but lived in Madison for several years, where some of her stage credits with Forward Theater Company include “Marjorie Prime,” “From Up Here” and “Sons of the Prophet.” She has also acted for Four Seasons Theatre, Mercury Players Theatre, Strollers Theatre, Broom Street Theater, Third Avenue PlayWorks and many other theater companies. She works extensively as a commercial and voiceover performer.

Tierney is a Chicago-based performer whose credits include “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” and “Darling Grenadine” with Marriott Theatre; “South Pacific” and “Oliver!” with Drury Lane Oakbrook Theatre; “Les Mis” at Paramount Theatre; and “Cabaret,” “Spamalot,” “All Shook Up” and “Spelling Bee” at Theatre at the Center. He is the creator/host of Chicago Artist Circle – a podcast celebrating Chicago Theatre artists.

Quilter is a British playwright whose works have been translated into 30 languages and produced in over 40 countries, including Brazil, Germany, Japan, Israel, Romania, Russia and Spain. He received critical acclaim for his play about Judy Garland, “End of the Rainbow,” which was nominated for three Tony Awards and four Olivier Awards, including Best New Play. “Judy,” his screenplay adaptation of the play, earned a Best Actress Oscar for Renée Zellweger. His other works include “Glorious: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World,” “Boyband,” “The Canterville Ghost” “Curtain Up,” “Duets,” “The Actress” and “Respecting Your Piers.”

The Play's the Thing is funded in part by a grant from the Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as generous grants from Door County Medical Center, Friends of Door County Libraries, The Shubert Foundation and operating funds of Peninsula Players Theatre. The winter play reading series will conclude on Monday, April 1, with Arlene Hutton's "Last Train to Nibroc."